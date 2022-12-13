Ray Finnegan on Bellurgan’s Cup final loss – ‘it’s hard to take’

He has tasted victory more than once in the Cup competitions but a customary, outstanding display by Ray Finnegan couldn’t prevent Bellurgan from falling to their fourth final defeat in recent years

Bellurgan’s most-experienced player continued to defy his advancing years, displaying extraordinary zeal, stamina, along with exceptional anticipation with bursts of acceleration to nip attacks in the bud by getting in front of much younger opponents to seize possession .

He was the one to make crucial last-ditch challenges in his box to save situations what looked like turning into goals at least twice with his defence torn wide open in the first half. Furthermore, he still was able to make those energy-sapping and threatening runs into the opponents’ half.

He admitted defeat “was hard to take”, with the club losing four finals now since they last won the Blue Riband in 2015, beating Navan Cosmos 3-0.

All the more so since this was a match the Peninsula outfit, against the odds, looked the more likely winners of in the opening 30 minutes when they were the more dangerous side.

Defender Finnegan didn’t actually think the losers played well in the first half. He thought, though, that Trim’s second goal should have been disallowed for offside while acknowledging that it was a costly, schoolboy error to stop, waiting for the referee’s whistle that didn’t come.

Still, he wasn’t in agreement that Trim deserved their win after riding out the storm of the Bellurgan comeback that tied up the score, to snatch what he pointed out to be a fortuitous winner. “I don’t know,” he responded to the merit of the champions’ success.

He observed: “We didn’t play well the first half. We kind of sat off them, maybe gave them too much respect.

“I suppose when it went back to 2-2, we thought we were coming back into it, playing well, getting on the ball. Maybe when it went to 2-2, we slowed down a little bit. It’s hard to know; hard to put a finger on it.

“But even their third goal, they got a slice of luck. It was a good strike but it was going wide. It took a deflection off Mario (Kolak) and, unfortunately, went into the net.

“That is the way it goes. Another Cup final lost. I have won a few; lost a fair few. The one in 2015, that was the last win. But sure we have lost four Cup finals since that, two Challenge Cups and two Kilmessan Shields. It’s hard to take.”