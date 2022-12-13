Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 1.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ray Finnegan on Bellurgan’s Cup final loss – ‘it’s hard to take’

Trim Celtic's Dean Courtney and Ray Finnegan of Bellurgan United during Saturday's NEFL Challenge Cup final in Navan. Picture: Colin Bell Photography Expand

Close

Trim Celtic's Dean Courtney and Ray Finnegan of Bellurgan United during Saturday's NEFL Challenge Cup final in Navan. Picture: Colin Bell Photography

Trim Celtic's Dean Courtney and Ray Finnegan of Bellurgan United during Saturday's NEFL Challenge Cup final in Navan. Picture: Colin Bell Photography

Trim Celtic's Dean Courtney and Ray Finnegan of Bellurgan United during Saturday's NEFL Challenge Cup final in Navan. Picture: Colin Bell Photography

argus

Terry Conlon

He has tasted victory more than once in the Cup competitions but a customary, outstanding display by Ray Finnegan couldn’t prevent Bellurgan from falling to their fourth final defeat in recent years

Bellurgan’s most-experienced player continued to defy his advancing years, displaying extraordinary zeal, stamina, along with exceptional anticipation with bursts of acceleration to nip attacks in the bud by getting in front of much younger opponents to seize possession .

Privacy