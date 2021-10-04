Rampart hold on to Clancy Cup after penalty shoot-out win over Rock Celtic

Terina Kelly presents the man of the match award to Gavin Lennon, Rampart FC at the Jimmy Clancy Cup Final in Clancy Park. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Manager, Kieran Pickering and Ramparts FC players celebrate their victory over Rock Celtic in the Jimmy Clancy Cup Final in Clancy Park on Saturday night. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Rampart Celtic 3

Rock Celtic 3

AET - Rampart won 5-4 pens

Rampart held onto the Clancy Cup after a marathon final in which it took penalties to finally settle the outcome which fluctuated back and forth after a quiet opening half on Saturday night at Clancy Park.

The holders from 2019 when the competition was last staged hit the front close to the mid point of the first half. Eamon Rogers played a big part in their success against his home club, supplying three crosses which yielded his sides goals, and scored a penalty in the shoot out

He picked out Niall Ferguson all alone at the back post with a deep cross from just inside the Rock half on the left , and the latter headed the ball down and past the totally exposed Eoin Flanagan inside the post.

It was the only attempt the sides managed between them that was on target before the break. Although they were vital interceptions with Josh Curtis Larkin for Rampart making a vital block on Oran O’Hanlon’s goal bound shot.

At the other end Frank McGrory effected a great clearance from a dangerous hard driven low cross by Sean Bailey, and from the resulting corner Fiachra O’Hanlon cleared off his goalline.

The Rock defender made another goal line clearance after a mistake by Ridwan Bodurin with a throw out presented Aaron O’Hanlon with the opportunity to equalise, his shot squeezing inside the near post despite the diving goalkeeper getting his hands to it with only three minutes elapsed of the second half.

Rock took advantage of the second escape to go ahead which was down to a great piece of skill by the dangerous Rory Kirk, the first division’s leading scorer. He retrieved possession after O’Hanlon’s corner kick on the left wing stuck the near post and as the ball bobbled about the Rampart goalmouth, Kirk appeared to get the final touch to Fiachra O’Hanlon’s angled drive from inside the penalty box just short of the hour mark.

It was then within Aaron McQuillan and Rory Kirk’s power to sew up victory for Rock. A great pass over the top of the Rampart defence by Adam Gartland put Aaron McQuillan free and bearing down on goal to the left with Bodurin at his mercy. The goalkeeper saved at the near post.

Then Kirk went streaming through into the box also down the left channel and hit the side netting.

A relieved Rampart seized the opportunity to re-assert themselves and Rogers’ cross from the right of goal was parried down near the far post by Flanagan, and Ferguson pounced to make it level pegging with under a half hour played in the second period.

Rampart remained in the ascendancy into extra-time and regained the lead again with another cross by Rogers cross was cleared only as far as the lurking Luke McArdle and he volleyed it first time to the net from inside the 18 yard box half way through the first period.

But the game took another couple of twists. .Kirk won a penalty kick when unceremoniously brought down as he sped past goalkeeper Bodurin at roughly the same stage of the second period . O’Hanlon stepped up to the spot and his fiercely struck kick rebounded back off the foot of the post.

It looked the end of Rock’s hopes of lifting the trophy on their first appearance in the final of the competition. But substitute Niall Henry with the most precise of finishes forced the tie to a shootout. He stroked the ball first time inside the far post from the left side of the 18 yard box when he popped up in loads of space .

Both sides converted four of their first five kicks, and when Rock’s Adam Hoban struck the angle of the crossbar and post Sean McQuillan confidently slotted home the winning kick.

Rampart: Ridwan Bodurin, Aaron Farnon, Eamon Rogers, Josh Curtis Larkin, Gavin Lennon, Brendan McGuinness, Eoin McGuinness, Stephen Sharkey, Sean Bailey, Lee Wright, Niall Ferguson, Adam Bolton, Leighim Shaughnessy, Sean McQuillan, Luke McArdle, Paul Gray, Paul Fee, Dara Akinade.

Rock: Eoin Flanagan, Frank McGrory, Bryan Soraghan, Fiachra O’Hanlon, Adam Hoban, Josh Hanna, Conal Brady, Adam Gartland, Rory Kirk, Oran O’Hanlon, Aaron McQuillan, Niall Henry, Drew Kierans, Peter Woulfe, Conor Rafferty, Fionn O’Brien, David McGeough.