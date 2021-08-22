Quay lose ground in Division 1 title race

O’Neill’s Sports division 1

Quay Celtic 1

Termonfeckin 2

Quay after a shaky spell being knocked out of the Kilmessan Shield and managing only a draw in their last match against opponents with ten players for over half the game, needed to turn things round for this top of the table clash with the leaders.

It presented them with an opportunity to close the gap on Termonfeckin but instead it now has been stretched to seven points with the same number of games played following this result on Friday night at Clancy Park.

But there wasn’t much shame losing to a side who included players who played with the successful Newfoundwell team in the premier division and who are under the same manager.

They were a lot more experienced and street wise than Quay’s crop of young players, many of whom have only come out of schoolboy football.

Still they held their own in the first-half which ended scoreless.

Termonfeckin broke the deadlock over the hour mark when their right winger was afforded a free-header at the back post from a cross, and he headed it into the ground and bounced into the home net.

Regrettably for Quay they then created their own trouble from a kick-out and the visitors made them pay the full price to increase their lead.

Quay pluckily fought back and cut the deficit to the minimum when Adam McKenna was taken down in the visitors’ box to earn a penalty. Dannan Killeen dispatched the kick to the net.

The home side pressed for an equaliser without really threatening to obtain it, lacking a real cutting edge in attack.

There was at least one lengthy stoppage which didn’t help, and Quay felt the referee didn’t take account of it when he blew the final whistle.

Quay: Seamus Quigley, Dylan Cahill (Taylor Murphy 80), Graham Stephens (Blake Stephens 65), Sean McArdle, Kian McEvoy, Brian Brady (Aaron Mackin 75), Dannan Killeen, Fintan Brady, Ronan Cunningham, Dylan O’Hanlon, Adam McKenna.