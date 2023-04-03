Quay Celtic recover from falling behind to get NEFL Premier Division campaign off to a winning start

Quay Celtic 3 Kells Celtic 1

Thomas Daly, Quay Celtic, and Oisín Smith, Kells Celtic, challenge for the ball during the NEFL Premier Division game in Muirhevnamor. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Newly-promoted Kells Celtic threatened to cause an upset in the pouring rain, which caused this match to be switched to the Muirhevnamor all-weather pitch, on Friday night.

However, Quay struck back with three second half goals to secure the points and a winning start to their Premier Division campaign.

The first half was a rather uneventful affair, with goal efforts by both sides scarce as they adopted a fairly cautious approach.

Quay had a couple of efforts, a shot from Terence Kelly and a header by Thomas Daly that flew straight at the Kells goalkeeper.

Kells hardly threatened but a couple of minutes from the break, a free-kick hit the Quay defensive wall and fell kindly for a visiting player to slot the ball to the net.

Quay remained unruffled and hit back with the equaliser within a couple of minutes of the restart.

Daly made a penetrating run down the left and was adjudged to be fouled in the penalty box by the referee, who pointed to the spot. Danann Killeen stepped up and displayed again his prowess from the spot to make it one-all.

Ten minutes had about elapsed when Quay swung the pendulum right around. A corner-kick by Kelly broke off one of his teammates, and centre-half Seán McArdle was on hand to take full advantage as he scored from inside the six-yard box.

Daly’s refusal to give up what looked to be a lost cause enabled his side to clinch victory and the points 20 minutes from the end.

His speed allowed him to get to a ball before it crossed the touchline and he pulled it back for Kelly to slot it past the Kells goalkeeper.

Quay: Eddie Maguire, Chris Clarke, Seán Mathews, Seán McArdle, Kian McEvoy, Ryan McDonnell, Danann Killeen, Adam McKenna, Fintan Brady, Thomas Daly, Terence Kelly. Subs Luke Gorham for McKenna (65), Dylan O’Hanlon for Brady (65), Ronan Cunningham for Kelly (80), Brian Brady for McDonnell (80), Graham Stephens for Mathews (85).