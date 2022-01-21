Louth

Q&A with new Dundalk FC chairman Seán O’Connor

On Friday morning, James Rogers sat down with new Dundalk FC chairman Seán O’Connor at Oriel Park for his first interview in the role as he discusses how he, his STATSports co-founder Alan Clarke and Andy Connolly arrived at taking over the club last November, why he believes Stephen O’Donnell was the only man for the head coach role and his hopes for the club going forward.

James Rogers

James Rogers: Thanks for sitting down with me, Seán. Can you tell me how the whole thing came about in terms of when yourself and Alan said ‘let’s look at this’?

Seán O’Connor: Well, I suppose we were watching the whole thing unfold last season and in fairness to PEAK6, I had known of them just before they got involved with Dundalk and we have done bits and pieces with them in the US because they are involved with the US Soccer Federation.

