Q&A with new Dundalk FC chairman Seán O’Connor

James Rogers: Thanks for sitting down with me, Seán. Can you tell me how the whole thing came about in terms of when yourself and Alan said ‘let’s look at this’?

Seán O’Connor: Well, I suppose we were watching the whole thing unfold last season and in fairness to PEAK6, I had known of them just before they got involved with Dundalk and we have done bits and pieces with them in the US because they are involved with the US Soccer Federation.

I’d know Mike Treacy and a few others a little from all that but as the season took the turn that it did last season, we were kind of watching, thinking ‘something has to happen here’, but it wasn’t until towards the really latter stages of the season that Alan and I had conversations about it being something we would like to get into.

At the same time, we still didn’t think it would be for a couple of years. There were probably rumours going around that we were involved before there were any real serious conversations, but PEAK6 reached out and we had a couple of quick conversations with them.

It’s strange how it all happened because there were conversations and then nothing. It had all stopped for a while. I’m not speaking ill of PEAK6 but it looked at that stage of the process that it wasn’t going to happen. We had moved on and we had decided it was a pity and it was unfortunate but it just wasn’t going to be our time. Then the week it was announced on the Wednesday, it was only back on the cards less than a week before that so once it came back on it happened very, very quickly then.

Because of the time of the season that it was, it wasn’t the ideal time to be doing any of that. If everybody had the time again, we’d have done it earlier with more advance planning and more warning but you don’t get to pick and choose these things when they happen and how they happen. The opportunity came and we were excited then. And for us one of the big things was having Andy as part of it with Martin (Connolly) because they’ve got value, they’ve got IP experience and knowledge of this thing that Alan and I don’t have. That was very important for us to be going in with the right people as well, to get us in on the right footing and allow us to build and allow us to grow. Had we not got that experience with us it would have been a completely different prospect. That gives us comfort knowing that we’ve got that knowledge going into this.

JR: Was there a prior relationship with Andy?

SO’C: I’d know Martin really well. In relation to Andy, I was slagging him about this, but I remember watching him as a kid out in Bellurgan. He played for a couple of seasons at Bellurgan and I think he remembers it differently than I do. Alan and Andy and Martin are certainly very close. They all grew up together so we all know each other but all of us getting into this together is certainly exciting.

We’re each bringing different strengths to this. There’s different parts of this that excite us, which is really, really good. From myself and Alan’s experience with STATSports there are certain areas that we get into and I know if Alan is covering this area then I don’t have to. We don’t all get involved in the same things. We can divide things up. There’s areas within the club now that has fallen naturally to us because we gravitate towards different things but we feel we’re bringing different skill sets, different experience, so it’s exciting.

JR: And in terms of looking at a club, was it Dundalk FC or nothing?

SO’C: It was Dundalk or nothing for us. Like I’m still living basically a hundred yards from where I grew up at home in Bellurgan. That was the appeal. I grew up coming here when it was Milky Moos and Bovril on a Thursday night. I played with the youths right up to the 18s before I went to college and that was the attraction. I’m not going to pretend that I’ve been at every game over the last number of years – I haven’t. I would have drifted away because of travel and STATSports and having a young family but it was when we started looking into this and speaking to PEAK6 that I realised how much of a naturally affinity and attachment was there.

That’s the part that really got the juices flowing for us. When they first came to us we were open to it and keen to do it but we had a structure that we knew we had to fit in and this was our terms and how we wanted to do it. Once we started speaking to PEAK6, speaking to people at the club and realising the opportunity and what was here and even how excited we got about getting some of the simple things right that would make a great platform for the future – it was Dundalk or nothing. There was no interest in anything else.

JR: It’s true what you say about the buzz it creates though. Even if you’re not up here on a Friday night what it does for the town in general when things are going well, it gives everyone a lift.

SO’C: There’s a huge atmosphere around the town when the team is going well and when there’s a good feeling around Oriel. That feeds right down through the town and not just in bars or things like that but if you go into a shop, people are talking about upcoming games. It has such a positive impact on the town when it is going well and this is where we’re different – and I’m not being disparaging of PEAK6 – but we’re here.

This has to work for me because I’m in town every other day and my in-laws are in town and we go in regularly with the kids and all of that. I can’t hide from this so when we made the conscious decision that we were going to do this we knew we can’t just do it and pay it lip service and tick a box. I can’t say we’re the owners of Dundalk Football Club but not have a say in it. I’m not happy to sit back and say we’re owners but we’re not really involved.

As much as I probably thought we’d be partially involved and have a say, we’re very keen to make sure that we have a good oversight of what we’re doing. We’re going to get some things wrong – there’s no dear doubt about that – but it won’t be through lack of trying and it won’t be through lack of intent. There are things that need to happen now for the short-term benefit of the club in terms getting things right and getting the backroom team that we have in place and the playing staff together.

That has been a big part of getting stuff ready to move forward but there are now things that we’re starting to look at for a medium and longer term and they’re all with a view to being able to bring the club as a whole forward. There’s loads of things that we’d love to do. We won’t be able to do some of them straight away. This is a gradual process and there’s no quick fix. This is about trying to bring the whole club forward, from the academy right through to the first-team.

JR: Have you a timeline in your head in terms of how long you’d like to be involved? Is this a five-year or 10-year plan or do you see yourself being here when you’re retired or is it a case of ‘I want to get in, do X, Y and Z and pass it on’?

SO’C: There’s no definitive ‘this must be the way that we do it’. It’s the same with STATSports, there’s no plan for an exit. Some people get into situations with an exact exit in mind and that’s not right or wrong either but we’re in this to make it better and when our time comes, if our time comes, it won’t necessarily be dictated by us. If we take it to a point that we can’t take it any further, I think it’s time to pass it on to somebody else but as long as we’re improving things and enjoying it then I think we’re going to be around for a while. This a long-term project for me. I don’t see it as a ‘get in, get out’ quick fix or anything like that. It’s a long-term project where I want to do as much as I can to keep the club and football in the wider community improving.

JR: You mentioned the community aspect there and I know another club that you’re a part of is St Pat’s and you’ve seen what that has done for Lordship and the surrounding areas as well. It’s a hub now. Obviously on a bigger scale but is that what you’d like this place to become in that there’s something happening here all the time?

SO’C: Yeah and the GAA definitely has that natural ability to bind a community because the GAA is parochial but we can learn a lot from that – of course we can. This is going to sound clichéd and corny but this has to be more than just a football club in Dundalk. This has to be the club for Dundalk. I grew up playing here but I also played in schoolboys’ league teams and we also have to be able to bring the club together with the schoolboys’ league for the better of football and for this town.

This club represents this town so you have to make sure it does that in the best possible way and brings people together. I’ve had people come up to me who I didn’t know had any interest in football but they’ve told me that they’ve bought season tickets because of the local involvement. There’s a good feeling around the place and we want to be able to keep that and build on it. Then it’s not a flash in the pan.

People have to feel that this is their club and it represents them. We’re the ‘owners’ but we’re just the custodians. We’re the people who have the responsibility now but the club is going to be around a lot longer than any of us and we need to make sure that when our time comes to move away from it that it’s in a better position than when we got it. That’s our broad mindset coming into this.

JR: When you said about wanting to have a say in this and not just being silent owners, was that a factor in you becoming chairman or was that just you drawing the short straw?

SO’C (laughs): A bit of both. Myself, Andy, Alan and Martin sat down and we recognised that it probably had to be one of the three of us. They then told me a load of nice things to trick me into it.

No, all joking aside, it was a case of because myself and Alan and the nature of what we do, we talk every single day relentlessly so while we have a lot of different opinions and we’re very different in how we approach things, we have the same vision when it comes to STATSports, to Dundalk, to everything. It could easily be the two of us because we speak that often that we’re that well connected.

It wasn’t a hard decision. The chairman could have been any of us but I was honoured and happy to accept the position. It’s something to be proud of and it’s something to respect when you look back through the years and the people that have been involved. Growing up you hear these names and they’re associated with Dundalk forever in that position and I take that with pride and also with excitement because it’s our chance to put our stamp on it. It’s not just me, it’s me representing all of us as well.

JR: More a point of clarity but is this an Alan Clarke and Sean O’Connor investment or is it a STATSports investment

SO’C: It’s… that’s a good question.

JR: Or is it hard to differentiate between the two?

SO’C: Yeah, exactly. It’s myself and Alan as individuals but with what we’re able to do with our STATSports background and connections. We have had so many conversations with clients, with clubs and with individuals from our STATSports world who are offering support and saying how can they help. We didn’t get into it for this reason but the natural relationship between STATSports and the world we’re in and Dundalk, there are going to be things that we plan to do over the next weeks, months and years through STATSports and Dundalk that other clubs just won’t be able to do.

We think we can bring connections, people, education, learning and all sorts of other things to make Dundalk almost this best practice from a football club perspective, from a technology perspective and from a data perspective. We want to be that club. Those things don’t happen overnight so we need to put the plans in place to be that club in Ireland and we think we have the right connections, the right people and the skillset to make that happen.

JR: In terms of the appointment of Stephen, you obviously knew who he was and the connection he had with the club. Was that vitally important when you were looking for that person to guide things on the field?

SO’C: Yeah, for me, having watched from afar just as a fan watching him over the years and anytime I came here – and we would have been in and around Oriel doing different testing for STATSports – he was always someone who stood out as a leader and as a captain.

I played in a central midfield position so they were always the people I would gravitate towards and watch more than anyone else. You could see he was the type of player who was always going to become the coach and the manager that he has become. So when we got in, people think there was this concept that we had loads of plans in place before we had taken over but, as I said, it was announced on the Wednesday but if you had asked me on the Saturday before that the deal was done, we hadn’t spoken to PEAK6 in weeks so when we were able to take over we were basically starting from scratch. We had to look at the plans and the options.

The biggest decision we knew we were going to face and the biggest one that was going to have the most long-term effect on the club and our plans was who do we get in to steer the ship? So we made sure we took our time over that. We had to obviously wait beyond the Cup final and we had to assess all our options and if waiting means we’re going to miss out on a couple of players then that was a risk we had to take to make sure that we got the longer term piece of the puzzle in place and I’m just absolutely delighted that we did because I feel that we’ve got somebody now – not just Stephen but the team around him – who buy into what we want to do.

They see where we want to bring the club and they want to be part of that and because he’s young and has a young team and they’re ambitious, they have an opportunity to put their mark on this and write their own chapter in the club’s history. I’m excited to have him here and have his team here but I’m also excited for him because I can see what he’s capable of doing and you can see the relationship he has with the player and the respect they have for him.

As a fan I’d be super excited because I don’t think there’s anybody else in the league who could have – and we haven’t kicked a ball yet – but had the instant impact on this club as that appointment. We were fortunate and we were lucky to be able to get him in and I think it’s the best long-term appointment that we could have made.

JR: I have to ask the question but you’re happy that that whole process was above board?

SO’C: Yeah… listen, we’re not stupid and he’s not stupid. We have to do everything right. We’re not going to come in and start shooting from the hip on anything. We wouldn’t have established a business like STATSports over the lasts 12, 13 or 14 years by cutting corners and doing things the wrong way. We want to create a level of professionalism within this club. There is one but we want to raise that bar and keep raising it in all areas so we have to lead by example and, of course, we’ve done everything exactly by the book.

JR: What do you make of the business so far? I know it’s not complete yet but you’ve the bulk of a squad there and you play the first pre-season friendly on Tuesday. Are you happy as you can be given everyone will win some and lose some?

SO’C: Yeah, of course. I’m not the best judge of that. It’s once the management team are happy. We have the experience of being involved and being behind the scenes at all the top clubs and the one thing I can get from the best managers and the best coaches is that they have a team and they trust the team to do their part of the job.

So it’s not my job to pick the players, sign the players, to coach them or to pick the team and I’m delighted that the guys who have that responsibility have been able to get the people in that they want to get so in many ways if Stephen, Dave and Padge are happy then that’s good for me.

That’s not passing the buck but it’s not my place to get involved in who they should or shouldn’t sign or who they should or shouldn’t play. That’s far from me. Everyone in this club has a role and we want to give people freedom to do their role and to excel. I don’t want to get involved in places that we don’t have strengths.

JR: What’s a good 2022 then for the club on and off the field? Realistically what are you happy with if we’re sitting here again in 12 months’ time.

SO’C: Twelve months is short but the biggest thing that will happen in that period and, it’s going to sound silly, is a league. There’ll be lots of stuff that will happen off the pitch and we want to move the club forward off the pitch. There are certain things that will go unseen. There’s certain structural things, certain people and certain advances – there’s loads of stuff that happens behind the scenes that will go unseen.

And we’re still taking over – because it was a very quick takeover we’re still figuring things out and getting pieces in place. There’s a lot of things that will happen behind the scenes that you may or may not see. So progressing behind the scenes and making this more of a community-based club.

We want to reconnect with the community. We’ve had phone calls from Donal Lynch out in Blackrock and all sorts of clubs – Glenmuir, the Quay, Bellurgan – all reaching out saying how can we help? We’re talking to the Schoolboys’ League. We want to make sure that we’re building those connections and those bridges with clubs and communities and with the businesses of the area because we want to make sure – going back to your point – that if the club does well then the town does well.

Resetting and driving that forward is a big part of off the pitch. On the pitch, I’ve always challenged anyone – if you’re really good at what you’re doing as a coach, as a player, as a physio, as a doctor or whatever it might be, if everybody performs to their potential then we’re in for an exciting season.

JR: I think most fans would be happy with getting back into Europe next season – and I’m sure you’d be happy with that from a finance point of view as well – but am I right in saying that you’re not the type of guys who would settle for that five years from now? That you want to see Dundalk winning leagues again because we’ve been spoiled for the last decade or so.

SO’C: Being spoiled is not by accident. When we talk about rebuild and stabilisation, people sometimes see them as negative words. There is a balance. There’s no short-term decisions for short-term gain that is going to harm us long-term. That can’t happen but it’s also a club that has also very recently been successful.

You look at the players – and I haven’t done it but I’m sure somebody will tell me – the trophies and the medals alone from those guys out training there, I’d challenge that there might not be many teams in the League of Ireland that can match that. That’s a team out there of players who know how to win and know how to get things done so we want to instil that mentality around the club as well.

There are long-term plans and there are medium-term plans but, of course, what we’ll be judged on, what I’ll be judged on and what the management team and everyone here will be judged on is short-term performances. That’s the nature of football but have absolutely got a plan and a team in place to build this club over the next few years both on and off the pitch. I’ve got high hopes and I’m excited for the coming season.

Again, I won’t be panicking if things don’t start the way they should. This is a new management team, a new ownership team and a lot of new playing staff coming in all at the same time. That doesn’t always happen at clubs but ultimately there is an opportunity to reset things and to go forward.

As I said, if people think that stability and reset are words that mean we’re happy with a mid-table finish next year then no. Absolutely not. No. Dundalk belongs in Europe. It’s a club that belongs at the top end of the table and challenging for trophies and we want to be the people to bring it back there.

JR: There have been various rumours that I may as well ask you about to either confirm or deny them. One of them was that you’d look for fan representation on the board eventually. Is that something that you’d like to see be it through the supporters’ club or that you identify individuals who can be assets or is it something that you have even discussed at this early stage?

SO’C: We’ve discussed it but from the very beginning, even before the ink was dry on the paper, that was something that Andy, Alan and I had actively discussed that there has to be a plan and a model.

Again, like everything else, that doesn’t happen overnight but we have to move towards that the fans have more of an understanding of how this club is run. How we go about that, you can’t go to a full Bohs model overnight in any way, shape or form but it’s definitely moving towards…

We don’t want to just pay lip service and say all the buzz words about fan involvement and letting them understand what is going on. We need to find a way to make sure that happens. With the likes of the supporters’ club, there’s a natural couple of steps that we can start to take with those guys and we’ve been having conversations about making sure they’re aware and part of some of the things that are happening here in the plan. That is something that we want to move towards.

JR: So – and we won’t put a time period on it – but in X period of time will I be able to have a percentage share ownership of Dundalk?

SO’C: There are all sorts of ways and all sorts of destinations in how this could finish in terms of that but that’s going back to your question about exits and things like that. Yes, there are models and there are different models but ultimately it has to be the best one – not for me, or Alan or Andy. It has to be the best long-term model for the club for sustainability.

This club has to be able to sustain its position as a leading team in this country and challenging. I’ve no doubt that there should be teams in this country challenging in European competitions and making bigger inroads than we have. That’s progress for the longer term but the ownership of the club has to be structured to manage and sustain that.

Whatever model that is – this isn’t about ‘we’re great, we own a club’ – this is about taking a club and bringing it to the best possible structure for the benefit of the club and fans have to be involved in that in some way. I don’t think there’s one model that it has to be but we’re committing to the fact that that is a process we want to get into but ultimately with the vision that every decision we make in here is about what’s the best for the club. That has to be behind anything that we do.

JR: It obviously needs to be sustainable as well so the fans obviously have a part to play in that and I’m sure you’ll come up with different ways that they can contribute but that is very important they get involved if these projects are going to happen?

SO’C: This only happens with the fans. We’re trending right now and we’re ahead of where we normally are in terms of season ticket sales. The more support we get from the fans the more it allows us and affords us the ability to go and move things on. From my point of view, I’ve a very conscious effort over the next weeks and months to re-engage with the community and with businesses. Not just to walk in and say ‘we need money’.

This is about building and making it so that people want to be involved and feel like if they get involved with the club or doing something with the club then they’re part of something bigger and better and they’re striving and part of something that’s growing. We want to make sure that this works for everybody. We’re starting to see it with the likes of the new jersey coming out. We want the support for the club to be as big, if not better, than it ever was.

JR: And if you’re only on home on average once a fortnight, it needs to be making money more than every second Friday?

SO’C: Yeah and people have to appreciate that the small things help. Coming and buying some food or whatever hat the stadium, buying a hat or scarf, all those things all come right back into the club which helps us do all the things that we’re trying to do here. That’s something that probably 20 years ago I wouldn’t have appreciated when I was coming as a fan but the support is there. If you drive or walk around Dundalk, I don’t know if there’s anywhere in Ireland like it because you see more Dundalk gear on kids and adults than you see Premier League gear. I think it was two or three years ago that I noticed that first. Somebody pointed it out to me and I can’t stop seeing it now and you take a pride in it now. How can we build on that and make sure that it keeps going?

JR: Obviously the priority coming in now has been on the first-team but the underage side of things is important to you?

SO’C: Aww yeah. It has to be and I feel strongly about this. Myself and Paul Johnston in STATSports – and Paul is someone who is part of the history here too and cares about football here and in the wider community – we talk about this regularly.

The opportunity for kids, the pathway for kids to play at the highest possible level, it’s not as clear or defined here in Ireland as it is in parts of the UK so I think there is work to be done here at the club to make sure that’s joined up thinking. It’s not two clubs. It’s not the first-team that everybody sees and then all the kids are separate and run separate. This has to be one club with a clear pathway and an involvement from top to bottom. We want to make sure that things we’re doing with the first-team that we can implement them the whole way down through the academy and vice versa.

There has to be understanding and respect from top to bottom and bottom to top. That also reaches beyond out into the Schoolboys’ League clubs and the Schoolboys’ League themselves so we want to make sure that we’re doing what we can to help them as we grow and learn ourselves. If there’s things we’re doing in here through STATSports connections in bringing in people to speak with the club and advise, then we can also offer that out to the Schoolboys’ League and the local clubs.

That’s a big part of what we’re doing but also throughout the country there has to be better facilites and opportunities and pathways for kids to get better coaching, to play against the highest possible standard to allow them to grow as players and individuals.

JR: And is ladies’ football part of that because one of the criticism the club would have had in the past is that there is no senior ladies team?

SO’C: Ladies’ football need to get far more recognition and time and space and energy. It’s happening around the world. We’re heavily involved in ladies football in America. We’re in every professional soccer team in America.

In terms of the shareholders in STATSports, we’ve got the captain of the Ireland team, the captain of the England team and in the US the likes of Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan – these are top, top people in women’s soccer. So we need to make sure that we’re reflecting that in this club as well.

Even out in Bellurgan, they have a senior womens’ team for the first time and I went to their Cup final recently back in November or December. Unfortunately they lost 1-0 but there is, and rightly so, a surge in appetite and support for ladies football and we need to be a figurehead for that and show that throughout all age groups.

Like everything – and I keep saying this – it doesn’t happen overnight but we have to have plans to get there. We can’t hide behind ‘we can’t do things overnight’ but we have to have plans that we know we can build towards a successful and sustainable ladies football model.

JR: Covid obviously hasn’t helped with the community aspect but in the short-term would you like to see the return of the golf classics, the quiz nights or whatever else as we hopefully get back to normality?

SO’C: The short answer is yes we do and I think even something as simple as people being able to have a pint before or after a game is important but being able to be able to go back out the community is huge too.

We’re discussing ideas about even just making sure that we’re visible and working alongside some of the Schoolboys’ League. There’s things we can do for them and vice versa. All those things that people can participate in like golf classics and events that make people feel attached to the club, I’d say hopefully we’ll have them because I’m seeing the same out in Bellurgan.

Everyone is cautiously optimistic that this is the year that we’lll start moving away from Covid but because of the couple of years of crap that we’ve all faced people are eager to get back involved and to plug into things again and I think we can lean into that that there is an appetite to get back out there and engage with people again. We’re a club sitting at the top of the town so we have to be the beacon and catalyst for that in many ways.

JR: The goodwill looks like it has been enormous. What has the reaction been to the people you’ve been speaking to?

SO’C: It has been phenomenal. There’s been people coming up to me who I’d know but I didn’t realise how big a Dundalk fan they were. You don’t know how big of an impact this club has on people’s lives and how important it is so you’re taking that on your shoulders. There is a huge, positive momentum now. We’re building something that I think can be really exciting here. We’re building something sustainable and that has to represent all these people.

I think there’s a genuine optimism and feel good factor around the fact that we’re present, we’re here and we want this to succeed for the right reasons. This isn’t part of a bigger plan for us. This isn’t a piece of a jigsaw. This is it for us in terms of we don’t have multiple clubs and it isn’t a one-off venture.

We care about this club so we want to do the right things for it. I’ve had a couple of people coming up to me who’ve bought multiple season tickets who have never been to Oriel Park to a game but they just feel that there’s a wave of momentum and a positivity because there’s local involvement now and they want to be a part of it. It just seems to be giving people hope and coming out of Covid hopefully it all goes according to plan and we’re able to keep crowds coming in so we can keep building on that.

JR: February 18 out here I’m sure you can’t wait for that… Derry at home with all the sub-plots that goes along with it, it’s set up nicely isn’t it?

SO’C: It could be anyone that we’re playing and the excitement for the first game of the season is going to be palpable but because it’s Derry it adds that little bit as well. Our guys are going to be itching to go in that first game and everyone will be. It can’t come quick enough but even to see them getting the pre-season friendlies started and chalking them off as well, there’s going to be a hell of an atmosphere here on that Friday night.

For me, we took over the club just before the final game of the season which was Derry and obviously that was a different type of atmosphere and a different type of team – a great atmosphere nonetheless – but now it feels real.

That was a week after the whole thing happened and I was sitting at the game in the back of the stand just kind of watching whereas now we’ve got in and got our feet under the table and got a bit more of an understanding of what is going on. We feel like we’re starting to hopefully move things on so yeah I’m looking forward to it.

JR: Thanks very much, Seán.