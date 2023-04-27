Proud moment as Dundalk-native Stephen McMullan makes Fleetwood Town debut

It was a dream debut for Stephen McMullan on Saturday as he kept a clean sheet on his first outing for Fleetwood Town in their 1-0 win over the MK Dons in their League One clash at Highbury.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper, who joined Scott Brown’s side from Warrenpoint Town last summer, picked up the man of the match award on the day having stepped in for regular number one Jay Lynch.

A goal from former Bohemians star Promise Omochere ensured McMullan – whose father Stevie runs Coffee Time on Park Street – had a clean sweep to reflect on after of three points, a clean sheet and a man of the match award.

Speaking afterwards, the Jonesborough man said: “I’m delighted with the result, the boys in front of me really helped me as they were able to talk me through the game, and the fact they threw their bodies on the line in the last moments also helped settle the nerves as I was getting used to different aspects of the game.

“I got called up to the gaffer’s office on Friday morning and he just said to me that I’m starting tomorrow, I believe in you. I was over the moon with the opportunity, and I just wanted to seize it with both hands.

“Funnily enough, my dad knew before me as he got told the night before by our Academy manager so when I phoned him up, it wasn’t a surprise to him. He was delighted and so were my family – it was a brilliant feeling and I’m still buzzing.”

“My dad, mum, and sister came over as well as my best friend from Ireland. They told me they were very proud and that it was a proud moment for the family,” said Stephen.