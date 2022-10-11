Pressure on Shamrock Rovers ahead of Drogheda United showdown

WITH their Premier Division status now secured following victory over Bohemians last week, Drogheda United go into Sunday’s big clash with leaders Shamrock Rovers with nothing to lose in many respects.

They welcome the Hoops to Head in the Game Park for a 5pm kick-off in the knowledge that most League of Ireland fans - and Derry City supporters in particular - will be hoping for a surprise home win to provide another twist in the title race.

Victory for Rovers would give them an almost unassailable eight-point lead over the Candystripes, albeit with a game more played, and they’ll bring a huge, vocal support to Drogheda in the hope of taking a giant step towards securing another league title. However, they won’t get anything easy against a Drogheda side who have already taken four points off them in the league as well as pushing them all the way in their FAI Cup clash last month.

Speaking on Tuesday, Drogs assistant boss Daire Doyle said: “We’ve caused Rovers problems in the games we’ve played against them and in the cup game a couple of weeks ago we could count ourselves unlucky we didn’t get through. That hurt us and on the back of that we lost three league games in a row.

“So there’s no doubt our lads will be well up for this game and we’ll be looking to put in another good performance. They have Molde (in the Europa Conference League) on Thursday as well and in the last couple of weeks it’s been difficult for them to perform at that level and then go out and play in the league on the Sunday, so we have to try and take advantage of that.

“Everyone in Derry will be glued to our game hoping we get a result to turn the league in their favour, but we want to win for Drogheda United, not for Derry.

“The players know the pressure is off them to an extent, but we’ll still be putting pressure on them to put in performances and our aim in the last four games is to try and pick up a couple of wins to finish higher than where we are.”

Ryan Brennan (suspension), Darragh Nugent (terms of loan deal) and Evan Weir (injury) are ruled out and there are doubts over the fitness of Dane Massey and Luke Heeney.

Doyle insisted that he wasn’t worried about Drogheda being dragged into a relegation dogfight in the last few weeks of the season.

“I don’t think there was any doubt. I suppose there was frustration that we hadn’t picked up results in the last couple of games beforehand.

“But we knew with five minutes to go in Dalymount that picking up a positive result would stand to us and it was a really good win.

“If you’d told us at the start of the season that we’d be 15 points ahead of two teams with four games left, we would have said that’s not bad.

“The players deserve a lot of credit and we’re delighted to have been able to secure our place in the Premier Division for 2023.”