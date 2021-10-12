Premier scalp as Chord make quarter-finals

TULLY BOOKMAKERS CUP 3RD ROUND

CHORD CELTIC 3

BAY 2

CHORD Celtic booked their place in the Tully Cup quarter-final with a hard-fought win at home to Bay FC on Friday night.

While the Dundalk outfit are currently rock bottom of the Premier Division, Chord’s recent form has been hit and miss and it was an understandably nervy start from both sides.

Dean Martin wasn’t too busy in the Chord goal, but Bay did attempt several pot shots in the opening half hour. It was the hosts though who took the lead in the 36th minute. Niall Gates created space for himself and his delivery was well controlled by Niall Smyth. The striker took a touch in the box and rifled a shot into the roof of the net.

Chord would hold onto their lead into the half-time break. Two minutes after the restart though the visitors levelled. A free kick was whipped in and the Chord defence were slow to react as a Bay defender headed home from close range.

Chord did well then to defend the momentum that Bay had created as Fiachra Jein’s side sat back for a few minutes. Some nice ball playing saw the Drogheda team get back ahead mid-way through the second half.

Smyth secured his brace when Dean Haggins played a ball over the top into space and the striker timed his run to perfection. He slotted the ball under the keeper to make it 2-1. Bay struggled to get back into the game after the concession as the Dundalk side let their heads drop.

Through the midfield Chord really got on top, as some neat interplay saw them create chances.

Chord’s third goal came as a result of a swerving shot from the in-form striker Smyth, who was on a hat-trick, but the Bay keeper palmed the ball away. The rebound fell into the path of Pearse Butler who side-stepped his man on the outside of the box and curled a shot into the top corner.

The goal spurred Bay into life as the Premier Division side found their rhythm. With 15 minutes remaining they laid siege to the Chord goal. While Martin did make some stops it was primarily the defending of Jake Devine and Neil Donnelly who kept the Dundalk team at bay.

Chord could have wrapped up the win when Brandon Sullivan had a glorious opportunity, but his shot dragged agonizingly wide with the Bay keeper well beaten.

The visitors set up a grandstand finish as on 88 minutes the Celtic defence was beaten by a through ball which saw the striker through on goal and he made no mistake past Martin. Chord hung on though to ensure they are one of the final eight teams left in the competition.

Chord: Dean Martin, Jake Devine, Morgan Browne, Dean Haggins, Eoghan Mulroy, Pearse Butler, Neil Donnelly, Cormac Reid, Niall Smyth, Cormac Mcgroggan, Niall Gates.