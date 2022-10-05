Premier safety is almost in the bag for Drogheda United

DROGHEDA United are in the midst of a bad run of results – three consecutive defeats without scoring a goal – but they could still mathematically secure their Premier Division status this Friday and manager Kevin Doherty believes his team deserve credit for the position they’re in.

The Boynesiders go to Dalymount Park on Friday (7:45pm) to play Bohemians, knowing that if they better the results of the bottom two clubs Finn Harps and UCD they will definitely be plying their trade in the top flight for a third consecutive season.

“That would be an incredible achievement for the team that was widely tipped to go down,” said Doherty, speaking on Tuesday.

“To have that possibility with five games still to play is brilliant and we’ve done really, really well considering we’ve definitely got at least the second lowest budget in the league.

“You are probably disappointed that we’ve lost three games in a row, but when you step back and look, they were against Sligo and Dundalk away, and St Pat’s. It’s not like we are on this massive losing streak against teams we should be beating.

“We’ve shown we can compete. We’ve beaten Shamrock Rovers and we’ve beaten Dundalk twice, but I don’t want the lads to just see the season out. I want them to get the credit they deserve by putting in good performances.”

Looking back at last Friday’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of Dundalk, Doherty was left frustrated by some controversial refereeing decisions by John McLoughlin.

“I think the penalty is very, very, very soft.

“Evan Weir got injured and it wasn’t a great tackle on him when you look at it, and Ryan Brennan’s sending-off is very harsh.

“And then there was the one that was maybe over the line.

“I don’t want to be moaning about referees, but certainly there were three big decisions that could have gone our way that didn’t.”

Weir has damaged ankle ligaments and could miss the rest of the season, while Ryan Brennan will serve a suspension this week following his red card.