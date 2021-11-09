Positives in spite of loss for Ardee

Fintan Brady, Quay Celtic is challenged by Robbie Reynolds, Ardee Celtic during the 1st Division game at Clancy Park. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Caolan McMullen, Ardee Celtic saves a shot from Adam McKenna, Quay Celtic during the 1st Division game at Clancy Park on Friday night. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Jamie Ward, Ardee Celtic is challenged by Fintan Brady, Quay Celtic during the 1st Division game at Clancy Park. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

QUAY CELTIC 1

ARDEE CELTIC 0

Ardee Celtic put in their best away performance of the season on Friday night, but it wasn’t enough as the threadbare squad lost 1-0 to Quay Celtic.

David Martin’s side were missing the entirety of the back four and both personnel and positional switches meant an inexperienced side travelled to Dundalk.

As has been much the case this season, Ardee showed a really strong spirit and defensively, even without the regulars, they were solid.

Caolan McMullan pulled off some good saves early in the first-half as Quay went on the attack.

As the half wore on Ardee settled more into the game and were unlucky not to take the lead.

On 35 minutes Aaron Roche broke down the right wing and he chipped a pass into Daniel Kerr’s path. The midfielder took the ball down and beat several players inside the box before losing his balance and slicing his shot wide.

Five minutes before half-time though Quay took the lead. A long ball was cleared by Dylan Maher, but the midfield line were too high up the pitch, so Quay retained possession a deft chip inside the box beat the onrushing McMullan.

It was a game where keepers were very much to the forefront as Ardee went in search of a leveller in the second-half only to be denied by some good saves.

With three minutes remaining the visitors could have stolen a share of the points. A change of formation to 4-4-2 and the introduction of Trevor Farrell had Ardee on the front foot and on 87 minutes Farrell was put through and his early shot was barely touched around the post by the keeper’s studs.

Ardee: Caolan McMullan, Darren McMullan, Mikey Nulty, Dylan Maher, Shauni Dowdall, Robbie Reynolds, Jamie Ward, Keith McCluskey (Trevor Farrell), Aaron Roche, Jannekis Dursas, Daniel Kerr.