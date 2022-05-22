Positives for Albion after late setback

ALBION ROVERS1

KELLS CELTIC1

Albion Rovers were 10 minutes away from their first win of the season on Thursday night, but the Monasterboice side eventually had to settle for a draw at home to Kells Celtic.

It was the first point of the campaign for Albion as they put in their best performance to date in the First Division.

The home side started much brighter and controlled the possession for the opening 15 minutes before Kells came into the game.

Ciaran Hartnett took up a position mid-way between midfield and the Kells back four and he kept the pressure up on the Meath side.

Hartnett intercepted a loose pass and his chip in the box saw Manny Smith head just over.

James Tester then volleyed a shot over the bar from the edge of the six-yard area.

Kells had chances of their own though. The visitors continued to pump balls into the Albion box and looked dangerous from set pieces, but the sides went in level at the break.

The Louth team hit the front 10 minutes into the second half with only their third league goal this season. Darren McCann played a long ball down the right wing to Tester. Rovers benefited massively from a defensive mistake as Tester went through on goal and slotted the ball past the keeper with ease.

Rovers were then forced into a few changes due to injury and Johnny Campbell tried to solidify the team in an attempt to protect the lead, and it did work in the short term as Kells struggled to break them down.

The visitors continued to hit long balls into the box in the knowledge that they had a distinct height advantage at the attacking end of the field, but they couldn’t make it pay.

But with 10 minutes to go another hopeful cross saw a real scramble and Rovers hacked clear, only for the ball to be fired back in and eventually smashed home from close range.

Albion nearly won it, though, right at the death. They won a free just outside the Kells box and the kick was smashed off the post by Ryan Carberry.

While Rovers deserved all three points, they will be happy to be up and running this season. They have a few bodies to return from injury and Campbell is hopeful his side can make progress up the table in the coming weeks.

Albion ROVERS: Helder Concalves, Karl Harding, Ken Thornton, Johnny White, Jamie Kirwan, Gary Maher, Manny Smith, Darren McCann, Stephen Martin, Ciaran Hartnett, James Tester. Subs: Dylan Kirwan, Greg Fahey, Ryan Carberry, Jordan Tan, James Guinn.