Popular Dundalk FM commentator John Murphy set for return to the airwaves

Popular Dundalk FM commentator John Murphy is hoping to make his return to Oriel Park for the club’s next game against Shamrock Rovers on Friday, June 17.

The 84-year-old, who captained the club to their first league title in 30 years back in 1963, hasn’t been in action at the Carrick Road venue in almost three months – since the last visit of Rovers on March 14 – following a health scare.

Thankfully, the Oliver Plunkett Park man is on the mend and told The Argus that he hopes to be back behind the mic for the top of the table clash with The Hoops on Friday week.

“I'm coming on grand now,” he said, adding: “I hope to make the Shamrock Rovers game with a bit of luck.”

John’s problems arose when he suffered a pain in his chest but, thankfully, the quick-thinking of his daughter, Joanne, ensured that no further problems arose.

“I got five stents in,” he said.

“I didn't collapse or anything like that but I just had a pain across my chest and my daughter told me she was getting the ambulance for me. Luckily enough she did because they told me that all my arteries were stuffed up and I needed five stents.

“When I went into the hospital, I had Covid and I didn't even know it, but, luckily enough, Joanne got the ambulance straight away because the doctor said it was only a matter of time before you collapsed with the situation you were in. This was only a slight pain across my chest. It wasn't very, very painful but it goes to show how easy it can happen. It was just one night.

“It knocked me about for a good while. The ould legs were weak and stuff like that but I'm into walking now and I'm getting stronger every day.”

Indeed, John got the all-clear recently to resume his popular commentary duties alongside his old pals Ger Cunningham and Gussie Hearty.

“I want to get back to it because it's my life,” he said.

“I'm walking more every week and I feel all right whereas before this I thought when I got home to the house that I would never get walking again but I'm not feeling too bad now.

“I was up last Wednesday week with the doctor who done the job in the clinic and I got the okay. He put the ECG things on my chest and my heart and everything was going all right.

“I was taken off different tablets that I was on and I haven't to go back now for 12 months so that's a good sign anyway,” said the Quay native.

John, who scored 17 goals in 215 games for his hometown club whom he also worked as assistant manager for, said he has been bowled over by the messages of support from people who have missed his dulcet tones on the airwaves over the last few months.

“It’s been about 10 weeks,” he said.

“I miss going up to be honest with you. You just take it for granted when you have it every week. It was part of my life and I enjoyed doing it.

“It has been unbelievable the amount of people who have got in touch with me. You think there's no one listening but when you see all the messages I've got it makes you feel like you're doing something good for them.

“I don't do the Facebook page, it's my son who does it for me, but I got about 10 pages of people saying 'Get well soon John'. I don't get paid for what I do but it makes it worthwhile when you see how many people depend on your advice and know-how. It's great to know that people think of you now and then. I'm missing it as much as anyone but it's just a matter of going back when you're able to.”

Thankfully, for John, that time is approaching, although he wishes he was gathering in front of the TV this Saturday night to commentate on Dundalk’s trip to face Sligo Rovers – a game which was recently postponed due to international call-ups.

“I was sort of hoping that the Sligo game would be on to break myself in,” he laughed.

“Rovers is a big one to start with but what can you do? That's my plan at the moment, to be there, unless something goes wrong, which I hope it doesn't.”

John couldn’t have picked much better for his comeback than a top of the table clash and while he hasn’t seen too much of Stephen O’Donnell’s side of late, he has been impressed by their form – even if Stephen Bradley’s men aren’t his favourite team to watch right now.

“It has been wonderful,” he said of Dundalk’s ascent to second in the table.

“The only worry is these loan moves. Everyone says Mark Connolly has been playing very well and it seems Lewis Macari has adapted well to the right full position too but hopefully we can hold on to them.

“We're not as strong as Rovers bench-wise to be able to say that you can go on and win a title. That's where they have the edge. If so-and-so is not doing well they can put on a man with the same ability and the same skills as him. That's where they have the edge although, having said that, they're not pulling up trees.

“I seen them against Derry and Derry were all over them and just couldn't score. It's just the usual ball over the top from them looking for Greene's or Gaffney's pace. I'm not impressed by them at all because I think they've too many cooks in the middle of the field trying to do the one thing but it all ends up with Byrne – give it to him instead of the rest of them. That's his way of going though and I suppose he'd tell you that we're winning the league so it's not a bad way to go.”

Never one to mince his words, it’s good to have John tell it like he sees it again. There’s a bit of time between now and the Rovers game and he’s undergoing his own bit of training to get prepared – even if he has to avoid people for the most part.

“It’s great that it’s the summer and I can get out about for walks. The unfortunate thing for me is I have to go where it's quiet because if I went up the town to walk I'd be stopped every two or three minutes so I have to go around the streets here beside me when it's quiet to do my walks and I don't meet too many people – maybe one or two at the most – and at least I can get it done then and you feel that satisfaction because they told me I had to lose weight and not eat everything I like and to eat everything I don't like,” he said.

“They're just the rules of the road I'm on at the moment but, thankfully, it's paying dividends.”

It’ll be great to have John back in Oriel Park regardless of the game or the outcome. He doesn’t quite see it that way though. A born winner, he’s hoping to mark his return by celebrating three points against our old rivals.

“That would put me in good form anyway, no doubt about it,” he laughed.