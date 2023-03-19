Plenty of positives for Stephen O’Donnell ahead of Dundalk FC’s post-interval clash with a hurting Shamrock Rovers

Not for the first time this season, Dundalk fans left a game asking themselves – “how did that happen?”

The first occasion was a few weeks back when, against the evidence from their two opening games in the campaign, Dundalk hammered a previously unbeaten St Patrick's Athletic, 5-0.

On Thursday night, the 500 Dundalk fans who took up their full allocation of tickets in a sold-out Weavers Park made their way from the Drogheda venue asking themselves a much similar question – "how did we win this game?"

Equally, the Drogheda players, management and fans were entitled to think – "how did we not get something from this game?"

They dominated possession, played better football, created a number of good scoring opportunities and even failed to convert an 84th minute penalty that would have given them at least a draw that they fully deserved.

They failed because in many derby matches of this nature, one or, perhaps, two moments – sometimes a quality moment, other times a lucky moment – defines the outcome, and this was the case on Thursday night.

The first was the quality moment in the 56th when Andy Boyle's alertness allowed him to steal the ball from Darragh Markey, opening the space to carry deep into the Drogheda half where he fed Rayhaan Tulloch.

The winger, surrounded by four, yes, four opponents, somehow managed to slip the ball through the forest of legs to the unmarked Connor Malley who opened his body to curl a beautifully-placed, right-footed shot into the far corner of the net, well beyond the reach of Colin McCabe.

The second moment, the penalty save by Nathan Sheppard, after Darragh Leahy had brought down Dylan Grimes, was a mixture of quality, and luck, the quality coming from the Welshman's agility, the luck that he guessed right to get a strong hand to Freddie Draper's well-struck shot.

Those two moments defined the outcome of a game that was never short of endeavour or atmosphere generated by two sets of noisy supporters, but was distinctly lacking in quality, the Malley goal apart.

Why? Well, the confines of the ground, and the bumpy surface, make it difficult for teams, especially visiting teams, to produce their best, and, undoubtedly, Weavers Park is Drogheda's biggest asset in their quest to retain their Premier League status.

All visiting teams, even the mighty Shamrock Rovers, have difficulty coping, as evident from their recent 1-1 draw, and Thursday's defeat was the first time in 17 games that the home team lost at the venue.

Even knowing the difficult test that teams face is not sufficient warning, for Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell, having lost on all three occasions that he took his team to Drogheda, knew what to expect, but found this no great advantage.

He tried to alter his approach from previous visits, going with two strikers and with instructions to his players to get the ball forward as quickly as possible.

Scottish striker Cameron Elliott was deployed in the more advanced role with Pat Hoban playing in a deeper berth than normal, Malley filling in on the left flank, and Tulloch on the right in basically a 4-2-4 formation.

DIRECT APPROACH

Defenders were clearly instructed to limit the times they played out from the back, and to move the ball forward as quickly and as often as possible in the hope of winning possession in dangerous areas, to await support from midfield and the wing backs.

The tactic didn't work, mainly because the quality of the ball to the front players was so poor that they found it difficult to win or retain possession, and with the midfield deprived of numbers, Dundalk struggled in that area with Greg Sloggett, who had been in great form going into the game, finding it difficult to impose himself on the proceedings.

To O'Donnell's credit, he soon realised that his gameplan wasn't working and moved Malley to supplement the midfield, switched Tulloch to his more favoured position on the left, and reverted to his normal 4-3-3 formation.

It didn't immediately help Dundalk get a foothold in the game, for Drogheda, with the wind at their backs, and the impressive kicking of ’keeper McCabe continually dropping aerial bombs on top of the hard-pressed Dundalk defence, it took all of the team's resolve to keep the home team scoreless until the break.

They were fortunate when Boyle was caught in possession, allowing Markey free on goal, but he lacked composure at the crucial moment, ignoring the unmarked Draper in front of an unprotected goal, shooting over the ’bar.

There were other occasions when Dayle Rooney got free for two strikes on goal, one of which was straight at Sheppard, the other he fired wide, while from a number of corners and set-pieces, there were moments of sheer panic in the Dundalk rearguard, with the ball being cleared off the line on one occasion.

In contrast, Dundalk, who couldn't curb the influence that veteran Gary Deegan was having in midfield, mainly because they were outmuscled in that sector, didn't have an attempt on goal until the 43rd minute when Johannes Yli-Kokko had a tame shot into the arms of McCabe.

The hope amongst the despondent Dundalk fans at the break was that O'Donnell would make changes, but the second half started as the first ended with the home side in the ascendancy, increasing the pressure on the Dundalk rearguard from a number of corners and frees that needed discipline and concentration to defend on the part of players like Sheppard, Boyle, and Wasiri Williams, who was called into the team just before kick-off when Hayden Muller took ill in the bus on the way to the ground.

Even though supporters, and, perhaps, the team, can't be sure how they kept their goal intact, it must give O'Donnell a great deal of satisfaction that in the last four matches, in which they have collected 10 out of 12 points, they have conceded just the one goal.

They did so having to repulse Derry the previous week for much of the second half, and, against Drogheda, they had to defend for long periods, during which corners and often needlessly conceded free-kicks placed them under considerable pressure.

The head coach will, however, be disappointed that having scored the vital first goal – the first they have scored at the venue in three visits – they failed to take control of the game, lacking composure in possession, and giving the ball away far too often.

They probably expected that the Drogheda players, who are part-timers, and who have to work off a panel of just 18 professionals, would fade in the second half given the effort they put into the first half and the disappointment of conceding early in the second.

But, credit to the spirit that Kevin Doherty has engendered in his players, for they continued to pose a threat, getting their reward for their efforts with the penalty.

Unfortunately, it was 18-year-old Freddie Draper who missed the penalty, and who afterwards sustained a worrying head injury in a clash with Sloggett, for his workrate was impressive throughout and with the other loanee from Lincoln City, Elicha Ahui, Drogheda have two really good, young players.

Inevitably, as Drogheda threw more players forward in search of an equaliser, they left gaps at the back which Dundalk should have exploited with a second goal when Robbie Benson, introduced to try to bring some control, saw his shot deflected over the ’bar.

A second goal would have been hard for the home team and supporters to stomach given the effort they put into the game, and even Dundalk fans will have to concede that.

POSITIVES

Obviously O'Donnell will take the positives from the game, the biggest was the result, which, given their recent run, has carried them towards the top of the table.

However, he cannot ignore the deficiencies in midfield where there Sloggett cannot be expected to carry the physical burden on his own, for with Paul Doyle struggling with injury, and Alfie Lewis failing to find his best form, he cannot be counting on Yli-Kokko to compete with hardened, experienced midfielders of a calibre of Gary Deegan and Ryan Brennan.

A return to full fitness of Benson would be a help, for the next match up, a home game against a hurting Shamrock Rovers on Friday week, will provide the ultimate test, for they have a host of experienced, skilful midfielders.

The international break will be a helping in the fitness battle in which a number of players are involved, and for the manager to find a midfield combination capable of giving his team more control in that sector.