Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Plenty of positives for Stephen O’Donnell ahead of Dundalk FC’s post-interval clash with a hurting Shamrock Rovers

Kevin Mulligan

Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell celebrates after the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Drogheda United and Dundalk at Weavers Park in Drogheda, Louth. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell celebrates after the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Drogheda United and Dundalk at Weavers Park in Drogheda, Louth. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell celebrates after the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Drogheda United and Dundalk at Weavers Park in Drogheda, Louth. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell celebrates after the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Drogheda United and Dundalk at Weavers Park in Drogheda, Louth. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

argus

Not for the first time this season, Dundalk fans left a game asking themselves – “how did that happen?”

The first occasion was a few weeks back when, against the evidence from their two opening games in the campaign, Dundalk hammered a previously unbeaten St Patrick's Athletic, 5-0.

Privacy