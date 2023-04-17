Plenty of courage but Ardee Celtic are edged out by Bay

The Bay goalkeeper can't keep the ball out as Ardee Celtic's Niall Eccles makes it 2-2 at Townparks. Picture: Paul Connor

ARDEE CELTIC 2

BAY 3

ARDEE Celtic got their season under way on Thursday night last as Gary Malone’s young charges went down narrowly at home to Dundalk side Bay.

Having come down from the Premier Division, Bay had hit the ground running in their season opener the week before and looked to be heading for a win when the game was abandoned shortly before the referee was attacked – although the word is that they have been awarded the points for that match.

Having had their first game of the season called off due to bad weather, Malone was delighted to finally get the season going, but his team went behind early on. A scramble in the box saw Ardee fail to clear their lines and Bay’s Andy McDermott was able to stab the ball home from close range.

The Dundalk side were very much on top and they scored a second on 15 minutes when another defensive error allowed Gavin Donnelly to fire home from inside the box.

Ardee then began to play some football and they forced a smart save before Lorcan Myles was on hand to loop a header over the Bay ’keeper and halve the deficit.

Bay then had a penalty claim waved away as Ardee began to regain their defensive shape. The home side eventually levelled matters late in the first half when Niall Eccles was on the end of a well-worked move to make it 2-2.

Right on the stroke of half-time Bay were awarded a penalty kick, but while the Ardee goalkeeper dived the wrong way Vinny Smith’s shot went the wrong side of the far post.

Both sides had their opportunities in a very cautious second half, but a free-kick from Smith late on in the game saw the Dundalk side take all three points in a tightly contested game.

Ardee themselves went close on numerous occasions but just couldn’t find a third goal.

They now face a trip to Cavan this coming Friday to face Kingscourt Harps, who recorded their first victory of the season away to Donacarney Celtic last Saturday afternoon with a 3-0 triumph.