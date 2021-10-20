Players and fans making most of life in limbo

Obviously Dundalk players and their avid supporters have never been to limbo.

Some may never have heard of it’s existence, but they do know that they have been existing in no man’s land -something like limbo - for much of the last season.

They do so while waiting on a decision from those who hold their fate in their hands, the owners of the club, Peak6, and wish the Americans and their backers would subscribe to often repeated view about limbo which says “it’s better to make a decision, even it’s the wrong one, than be in limbo”.

Others who have studied and written on the subject maintain that the hardest part of letting go is the uncertainty for when you are afraid that the moment you let go of something you will hate yourself for you will find out that you were as close to perfection as you can get.

It’s much like that with the Dundalk players and supporters.

The players know that they are unlikely to get better contracts from any other club in the League for they are at the best, in terms of wages, travel, accommodation, training facilities, medical care, logistical supports, and, unlike other clubs, were paid their full wages during the months when the League had to be suspended due to the pandemic.

Supporters too know that the club may not have survived - at least in it’s present format - during the most difficult period in the club’s existence with almost all revenue streams cut off, without the deep pockets of the American owners.

It’s therefore difficult for both players and supporters during this period of trying to avoid the dreaded prospect of relegation from the Premier League, and progress in the Cup to continue to do so under the shadow of uncertainty about the future.

But both players and supporters are making the best of the situation.

The players, as they again demonstrated on Friday night against Bohemians, haven’t allowed their professional standards to fall, and gave another very spirited performance that would have yielded a win but for a very controversial penalty decision in injury time.

Supporters too have remained loyal to their club, travelling in their hundreds on Friday night, even knowing that their view of the game would be restricted in the ‘away’ fans confined zone behind the goal in an increasing forlorn looking Dalymount Park, now without even cover from the rain for visiting fans.

In many ways Dundalk’s much debated predicament and the dilapidated venue in which the match was played says much about the League of Ireland, for the game provided real entertainment, despite the impediments, for the restricted crowd that filled the venue to the capacity allowed.

Dundalk players, labouring under the uncertainty of the future, and having to again re-shuffle their forces to compensate for injuries and suspensions, contributed in no small way to a contest that was littered with endeavour and in front of a crowd that showed their appreciation by creating a special atmosphere that has been missing from the lives of those in attendance for much too long during the pandemic.

Ok it wasn’t graced with the silky skills of a Mo Salah, but it bristled with honest effort, a good smattering of quality play, particularly from Dundalk’s midfield trio of Will Patching, Sam Stanton and Sean Murray in the first half, and some stouthearted defending that the visitors needed to protect their first half lead against a determined Bohs onslaught in the second half.

Their efforts would have succeeded had the referee, Mr. Damien McGrath who was nearest the incident stuck with his instincts and awarded Dundalk a free out for a tackle that left Daniel Cleary with a six inch gash on his leg and not succumbed to the interference from his assistant who felt that Cleary’s tackle on substitute Ai Cotte was reckless.

The incident again illustrated one of the handicaps under which the League is operating for it is obvious to regular observers of the domestic game that the referees are simply not up to standard, often too quick to flash yellow and red cards, and leaving players and spectators totally frustrated by some of their decisions.

The penalty which former Dundalk player, Georgie Kelly converted despite the best attempts of the unlucky Peter Cherrie has deprived Dundalk of two valued points that hauls them back into the relegation battle, and could, at the season’s end, be a crucial factor in deciding the play-off place.

Perhaps Dundalk should have had the points wrapped up before the penalty incident, for in the first half in which they were the better team they passed better and always looking the more threatening.

They did so despite having to start without the midfield shield protection that the energetic Greg Sloggett provides for with Cameron Dummigan and Raivis Jurkovskis both suspended (in Jurkovskis’s case due to a bizarre LOI ruling) Vinny Perth rightly decided to keep the central defensive partnership of Any Boyle and Cleary intact and have Sloggett fill in as an emergency right back.

The decision had it’s consequences for while Sloggott showed his value in terms of his versatility, his absence from midfield was particularly felt during the second half when Patching, Stanton and Murray ran out of legs given the burden of work they undertook in the first half, and their lack of experience in having to fill the holding midfield role.

It didn’t help Dundalk cause either when they lost their main fulcrum of their attack, Patrick Hoban who has been in outstanding form of late, and who was keeping the both Bohs central defenders fully occupied with his strength in holding up the ball.

He had played a vital role in securing Dundalk’s opening goal in the 28th minute when he beat ‘keeper, Talbot to a weakly hit back pass, causing the ball to break loose for the unmarked Semi Ban Amar to lift the ball into the empty net from outside the box.

It’s unclear whether Hoban’s clash with the keeper or a later incident was the cause of him having to leave the field just before the break, but his departure was another body blow for the team, and is a real worry in the week before the Cup semi-final with Pats.

It also meant that David McMillan had to be introduced to the game long before anticipated for he was having his first involvement after nine weeks on the treatment table. Typically the striker never shied from the task chasing down every hopeless cause, but he hadn’t the physical presence that Hoban can provide to tie in the central defenders and prevent them from supplementing the midfielders play.

Nor had McMillan the necessary match sharpness which is understandable, otherwise he may have put away a guilt edge chance when Talbot failed to hold a blistering shot from Patching that came at the end of a powerful run that took him deep into the Bohs half.

Murray too, who was as industrious as always, was constantly trying to get on the end of things in the box also narrowly failed to get on the end of a decent chance during a period of the game in the second half when Dundalk were content to use the ploy that they have perfected in recent weeks of sitting deep when they go in front and relying on a quick counter to add to their tally.

It has worked in recent weeks against Rovers and Bohs in Oriel Park, but failed to produce the win they achieved in both of those games mainly because of the penalty decision, for otherwise they were comfortable enough in keeping Bohs at arms length, restricting them to creating any threat from set pieces due to another assured goalkeeping performance from Cherrie who got excellent cover from the the leadership of Boyle the determination of Cleary, the skill of Leahy and the commitment of Sloggott to give his best in his stop gap role at the back.

The worry now facing into the semi-final will surround Hoban’s fitness for without his physical presence, it will be difficult for while McMillan’s return is welcome and he has a good record of scoring in Richmond Park, he will find it hard to last the pace having been out for so long.

At least Cameron Dummigan will be back releasing Slogeott for midfield, while Daniel Kelly who got a few minutes against Bohs after another lengthy lay-off could play a key role with his pace if he is introduced late in the game.

There is a feeling, within the ranks of some supporters, that Friday’s semi-final could be the deciding factor in the owners decision concerning their future involvement in the club, for progress to the final may help in securing European qualification for next season which might be the incentive that Peak6 are looking for.

It’s a burden that the players need not take into the game, for playing away against a Pats team who have done well under Stephen O’Donnell, despite their recent poor form, is a difficult enough assignment without the added pressure of knowing that their future involvement with the club, and the future of the club itself, may be on the line.

Hopefully Covid restrictions will be eased to allow Dundalk bring a fair level of support to the venue, for the club’s fans have shown in recent weeks that they are fully behind the team and want to escape from the “limbo uncertainty” that has hung round the club like an albatross for far too long.

Time it was gone.