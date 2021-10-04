Perth refuses ot be drawn on whether Duffy was offered new deal at Oriel Park

Dundalk boss Vinny Perth refused to say whether Michael Duffy was offered a new deal to remain at Oriel Park prior to signing a pre-contract to return to Derry City last week.

Speaking after his side’s 2-2 draw against Finn Harps in Ballybofey on Friday night. the Lilywhites head coach also failed to commit his own future to the club.

Perth said he was “devastated” and admitted to coming close to tears when Duffy broke the news to him that he would be returning to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on a four-year deal next year.

Asked by The Argus if Duffy had been offered a deal to remain at Dundalk for a sixth season or beyond, Perth said: “To be honest with you, you’ll know the answer to that yourself.

“I’m not going to comment on anything other than to say I’m really focused on the football team at the moment. I’m focused on us together and that’s all that matters.

“As I’ve said, I’m devastated that Michael will be leaving Dundalk Football Club but that’s just the way it goes. It’s tough to take but that’s the way it is.”

When it was put to him did he not think the fans had a right to know if offers were being made to their best players, Perth said: “To be honest, the fans have a right to know the truth but I’m not sure the truth is always reported.

“I think that question should be sent into the club. I’m talking about the football team tonight. I thought they were brilliant. I thought the fans were brilliant and I thought they were brilliant this week. We showed what Oriel Park was about in the last three games. We showed what we’re about.

“We’ve been questioned. We’ve had to put up with rumours and speculation about us as people and all we’ve done is just continue to battle. I think we’ve been brilliant as a group for the last month despite everything else.

“Somebody said to me today, it’s funny that Jurgen Klopp had a huge injury crisis and he lost six games at home in Anfield. That’s what happens sometimes and we’ve got to look at the bigger picture.

“Sometimes football is difficult and we’re going through a difficult stage but we’ve had a brilliant cameraderie. We’ve stuck together and in many ways your greatest success isn’t the one that everyone else sees - lifting trophies or European runs - sometimes it’s the ugly stuff and that’s the way it is.”

When it was put to him that a certain element of planning was required given we were now into October, Perth said: “All I can address is the football team at the moment.

“I’ve had a game every three days for the last number of weeks and all I’m going to focus on is Shamrock Rovers next week. Anything beyond that, it’s unfair to continue to speculate. No matter what we say, people will change the narrative of it.

“As a club we’ve got to say what our plans are but I think that will happen over the next, whether that is days or weeks, and we’ve got to set out a very clear plan of what we’re trying to do but we also have to do our business quietly behind the scenes and in a respectful manner. I’m not sure all our business has been done that way of late so therefore I would say to you that I’m not going to comment about anything medium term or long term at the moment and I’m asking people to trust why. I don’t think it’s fair to do that tonight after what has been an epic couple of weeks on the pitch.”

When asked if he was either staying or wanted to stay at the club personally beyond the duration of his current contract at the end of the season, Perth also refused to comment.

“It’s not that I don’t want to say. I’m saying I’m not answering the question tonight.

“I don’t think it’s fair at the moment. I’m just not comfortable with the way that stuff has been reported so I’d rather not answer those questions now. The club will make statements in due course about the futures of players and staff and all of that stuff and that’s up to them to do that.”

On Duffy’s decision to leave, the 45-year-old said: “I’m absolutely devastated.

“We’ve been on an amazing journey together in fairness. I don’t want to name names but whether it be Horgan or Towell, you get very close to people in the role I had. When Michael first arrived and came in from Scotland we were actually on our training camp but I waited for him and we flew to Spain together. I got to know him from the get-go.

“We had a conversation. I sort of half knew it was coming but we had a conversation and I threw him out of the office because I didn’t know who was going to cry first. He got out and then neither of us have cried so that’s grand. I’m very sad and devastated over it.

“I’m still not over Ronan Finn from 2016. Of course, it’s hard. I’m reluctant to say that’s football because then you’ll be criticised for saying that. It is part of what happens.

“All we can do is… this bunch of players have stuck together. They’ve been immense together. We have such a close-knit group here.

“We had probably one of our best training sessions yesterday in the sense of the togetherness about us. We’ve stuck together and we’ve stuck together with the support of the supporters as well. We’ve ignored the noise and all the questions and all we can do is keep battling away for ourselves and the team. Beyond that, everything else is out of our control at the moment.”

Asked had the club made any plans to sign players for next season, Perth said: “Clubs are speculating and people are speculating.

“As I said, it’s all about recovery and getting ready for Shamrock Rovers next Friday and that’s all I care about at the moment.”