Perth: "It's very difficult to live in a world where people are speculating about you”

Dundalk head coach Vinny Perth has admitted his side may well end up in a relegation play-off but has blamed the environment at the club rather than the players for the precarious position it finds itself in.

Defeat to St Patrick's Athletic on Monday night, coupled with Waterford's 2-1 win away to Bohemians, meant that Marc Bircham's side moved level on points with the Lilywhites ahead of Friday's crunch match between the sides at Oriel Park (kick-off 7.45pm, live on LOITV).

Dundalk are now just a point clear of ninth placed Finn Harps but, perhaps crucially, every other side in the division with the exception of champions-elect Shamrock Rovers have played a game more than them.

While Waterford, who were bottom with just six points - 11 adrift of Dundalk - at the mid-season break, can leapfrog the Lilywhites with a win at Oriel Park on Friday, Perth said it wasn't a six-pointer.

"No, I think we've four league games so we've just got to treat it one game at a time and that's all we can do," he said.

"If we end up in the play-off position it's because we deserve it as a club. I think the players deserve better as I keep saying but if we end up there, we end up there. We've got a really good bunch of players who will stick together and if they create the same amount of chances on Friday as they did tonight, then they'll be okay."

While Monday's display in Inchicore was lacklustre, Perth said it wasn't the fault of the players for where they found themselves right now.

"We had huge possession, a lot of chances and we should have been more clinical but there's no doubt the players are battling," he said.

"They'll finish on a high. They're good players. I believe that our squad is capable of being there or thereabouts in the title race if the environment in this club was right. The environment in the club isn't right for them so therefore they haven't been able to achieve their goals.

"I don't think too much blame can lie at the players' door," he said.

Monday's game came 72 hours after Dundalk's FAI Cup exit at the same venue with the club losing physio Danny Miller, strength and conditioning coach Graham Norton and club doctor Dualtach Mac Colgáin in between.

When asked could be elaborate on the environment, Perth said: "Look that's for another day. It's not for me to go overboard on it. I won't mention players' names but there's some outstanding footballers in that dressing room and they haven't been able to achieve their goals this year for loads of different reasons.

"I'm just disappointed for the players because since I've come back they've just been amazing for me and the team. We've stuck together but we had a messy weekend again in the club and therefore people that they're really close to, Danny Miller and Graham Norton, have decided that they need to move on and I completely agree with their decision and I respect it.

"To lose people like that, I'm a league winning manager and I always will be no matter what happens, and them two were part of a league winning staff and you need that if you're going to win leagues and they're gone so that has really hurt the players."

Asked could he expand on their reasons for leaving, Perth said: "No, that's for another day to be honest with you.

"It's not for me to say why people did or didn't leave the club. That's for another day. They've had to make this decision and, as I said, I agree with it and respect it.

"I can't be the spokesman for Dundalk Football Club every day so maybe them questions need to be put towards the club.

"I represent the team. I think the team represents me. If that's a reflection of me, well it's close to what I believe in. Yes, we should have done more and we can be better if we're fresher but all I do is represent the team at the moment and anything around staff and different bits and pieces I think needs to be aimed at the club. I can only speak on behalf of myself and the players."

While he has complained about the 'noise' around the club at times this season, it was put to Perth that people were obviously going to talk about staff exiting a club less than a month before the end of the season.

"Of course but that's part of the problem," he said.

"I can only control what I can control. I can't keep going on about speculation. I've had personal speculation today around myself which has no basis in any way, shape or form. That's the world we live in now but it's difficult to live in that world. The football team and the football club is all I'm concentrating on."

The speculation he referred to was social media speculation linking him with the Shelbourne job. While he initially referred to this as 'an article', Perth corrected the matter when prompted on whether it was an article or a tweet about him.

"When you look at the piece last week about ownership and stuff like that, it's all guess work. There's no facts behind any of this stuff as far as I'm aware.

"It's very difficult to live in a world where people are speculating about you. My wife text me an article that was sent to her that I've agreed to go to another club. Jesus, if she doesn't know and I don't know then the world is mad isn't it?

"It's not that healthy coming into a game but people feel that that is fair game. That's grand but it's not healthy coming into a game.

"I have to live in that world and that's grand, I accept it, but it creates problems."

Asked would a role at a club likes Shels interest him, he said: "I'm someone that is steeped in football but it would be wrong to comment on any other club. I'm in here fighting for the players. I'm fighting for the players so anything else would be wrong for me to comment on."

The Dubliner said he felt his side were unlucky not to take something from the game on Monday.

"I think the players have done enough to win the game tonight. I don't think Peter Cherrie has a save to make other than the goal and we've had seven or eight really big chances.

"Their keeper has made some outstanding saves. The one from Sam Stanton from two yards was massive from the corner. It was a difficult night that hasn't gone our way. We're bitterly disappointed. We haven't moved up or down in the league tonight but we've allowed teams to get closer to us so we'll have to really fight for the jersey again on Friday."

Asked about the club's poor away form - now without a win on the road in 10 matches and with only one league win away from home since his return to the club - Perth said injuries had played a major role in that.

"Listen, we all talk about people's form and different things but what has gone on around the team for a couple of months in terms of the injuries and different things is not a fair reflection of where we are at.

"We've lost a semi-final that could have went either way here on Friday night, that's an away game, and we've come here after the difficulty of Friday and gone straight into it and it has gone against us well. We can overanalyse that all we want but we've been missing a lot of players over the last couple of months and that's just the facts of it.

"There's nothing else to it other than big moments didn't go our way," he said.