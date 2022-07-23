Perfect timing as Noone signs for Drogheda United

New Drogheda United signing Darragh Noone in the colours of former club Sligo Rovers. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

DROGHEDA United have confirmed the signing of midfielder Darragh Noone ahead of Saturday’s Premier Division clash away to Shamrock Rovers.

The 25-year-old came through the academy at Bray Wanderers before making his senior debut for the Seagulls in 2016, staying for a further two seasons before joining Shelbourne in 2019.

Noone last played in the League of Ireland for Sligo Rovers in 2020 before he signed for Spanish third division side Talavera.

Since returning to Ireland, Noone has coached and played with Leinster Senior League side Beechwood and now becomes Kevin Doherty’s second signing of the summer after goalkeeper Lee Steacy.

He said: “I had a chat with Daire Doyle. I went up Thursday night, had a look and really enjoyed the session and the group.

“I’m very excited. It’s just a strong squad, it’s mixed with good youth and good experience, and as you can see even from the most recent games, all the home games, it’s such a tough place to go to, Head in the Game Park.

“I’m excited to be going into a strong team that are really pushing to win games and pick up points in every game they play in.”