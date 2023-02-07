Penalty pain for Dundalk as Drogheda claim Malone Cup

Ben Curtis of Drogheda United in action against Patrick Hoban of Dundalk during the Jim Malone Cup match between Drogheda United and Dundalk at Weaver's Park in Drogheda, Louth. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Dundalk’s penalty jinx in the Malone Cup continued at Weaver’s Park on Friday night as Andrew Wogan’s save from Louie Annesley saw Drogheda United retain the trophy played annually in memory of the late Jim Malone.

This was the ninth time that the Malone Cup had been decided on penalties since the match was first contested in 1997 with the Boynesiders retaining their 100pc record of winning all nine shootouts.

This was their 14th win out of 23 meetings in the Malone Cup and while the trophy’s destination won’t bother Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell too much, he felt his side could have done more in the second half to win the game.

“I thought it was a good game actually,” he said.

“It felt like a proper league game and the pitch was in good nick. I thought in the first half we played well but in the second half the game got a bit messy.

“I was disappointed a little bit with the second half. I thought we would kick on and win the game but it was a good run out. It was a lot of lads’ first 90 minutes of pre-season and then Robbie (Benson) and Darragh (Leahy) got their first minutes. They’ve only been back training for a few days so it was their first feel of football in a long time – well Darragh from the last game of last season and Robbie, properly, from last summer really.”

O’Donnell said the experience of a derby match at Weavers Park would stand to his side, particularly his five new recruits, four of whom started the match.

“It gives them a taste of it,” he said.

“It’s a tough place to come and it was competitive. As I said, it felt like a proper game and I thought the new lads did well. They acquitted themselves very well. There was talk of it maybe being on in Oriel but I was eager to have it on here just to give them a feel of an away ground, the dressing rooms, etc, so that they’ll be well versed for it when we come back here in the league and when we got to similar sort of venues in the league.”

Both sides had the bulk of their chances to break the deadlock in the opening half. Drogheda’s first chance came just 17 seconds in when Fred Draper found space on the left to get a shot away onto to pull his effort to the right and wide.

The visitors then looked destined to take the lead on six minutes. Ryan O’Kane’s cross from the left just evaded Patrick Hoban but fell for John Martin who was denied what looked a certain goal by a fine block from Conor Keeley which allowed Colin McCabe to gather in the end.

Connor Malley and Dayle Rooney then went close at either end before Ryan Brennan went agonisingly close to a breakthrough for Kevin Doherty’s side on 34 minutes when he fired just wide after being picked out in the box by Darragh Markey. O’Kane and Malley then had efforts just off target as the sides went off scoreless at the break.

Perhaps Dundalk’s best chance of a winner came eight minutes after the restart when Hoban headed just off target from a Keith Ward corner.

Rooney then attempted to lob Peter Cherrie following a loose header back towards the keeper on 63 minutes but fortunately for Dundalk his effort floated just over.

Both sides had opportunities to avoid penalties. Nine minutes from the end a Robbie Benson effort was deflected wide from a corner with Greg Sloggett firing over in the follow up after Annesley had kept the attack alive after Drogheda looked to clear their lines.

Substitute Warren Davis then had a chance to steal the win a minute from the end for the hosts when he was picked out unmarked at the edge of the box but he fired well over.

Penalties were therefore required with Gary Deegan, Michael Leddy, Markey, Emre Topcu and Aaron McNally all scoring for Drogheda only to have their efforts cancelled out on each occasion by Hoban, Cameron Elliott, Malley, Benson and Alfie Lewis to take the shoot-out to sudden death. Keeley then made it 6-5 to Drogheda with 17-year-old former Ardee Celtic goalkeeper Wogan emerging the hero as he sprung to his left to deny Annesley to ensure the Boynesiders retained the trophy for the first time since their last shoot-out win in 2014.

Drogheda United: McCabe (Wogan 75); Ahui, Curtis (Adegboyega 69), Keeley, Weir; Foley (McNally 64), Deegan, Brennan (Topcu 64), Rooney (Davis 75); Markey; Draper (Leddy 69).

Dundalk: Cherrie; Davies, Muller (Leahy 65), Boyle, Annesley; Martin (Lewis 65), Sloggett, Malley, Ward (Benson 65), O’Kane (Elliott 65); Hoban.

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).