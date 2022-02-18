Paul Curran – the former Dundalk and Derry defender in the town he loves so well

He was an integral part of Derry City’s greatest ever side and arguably Dundalk’s worst, but these days there’s only one town that Paul Curran loves so well.

“I absolutely love Dundalk,’ he declares as we sit for a catch up in the Imperial Hotel to look ahead to the season opener between his two former sides this Friday.

A Candystripe legend, Curran was part of the famous Derry team which won the treble back in 1989 and also the side which brought the second and last of the club’s two League of Ireland titles back to the Brandywell 25 years ago in 1997.

His time at Oriel Park as assistant to Trevor Anderson is less remembered from a footballing perspective but it proved life-changing for the boy from the Bogside, who made a new life for himself here.

“I fell in love with it,” he says of his adopted home town.

“It's been 20 years this year and I met my partner Elizabeth 13 years ago. I'd never move back to Derry. I'm very, very happy in Dundalk and I've met a lot of good people here.

“When I left Derry, I went to Ards and it was just really a move. That's all it was. Then Trevor Anderson asked me to come here. I said to him that I didn't know about it but he said he wanted me to move down, coach the team and be assistant manager. I took it on in late October/early November 2002 and, to be perfectly honest, it was probably the best decision I ever made in my life.”

While these days Dundalk – and more specifically Cooley Park – is home, one of Curran’s earliest memories of the town was being left behind in the Carrickdale Hotel ahead of the League Cup final at Oriel Park in October 1988.

“We went for a pre-match meal to the Carrickdale and I went to use the toilet. When I came back out the bus had gone,” added Curran, laughing.

“I went into reception and asked where's the Derry City bus and the girl told me 'it's gone'. I was walking through the Carrickdale and there were no mobile phones in them days but luckily I met Martin Mullen, who is a good supporter. He had a car load so I ended up lying across the three boys in the back and they took me to Oriel Park.

“When I arrived then I said to Jim McLaughlin, ‘what's the story?’ He just said 'Currany, I didn't want to tell you that you weren't playing' but I ended up playing and we won 4-0.”

HISTORIC

That was the first leg of an historic treble that remains unmatched.

“It was an unbelievable side,” said Curran.

“When you go through the names – Felix Healy, Paul Doolin, Mick Neville, Liam Coyle – it was an unbelievable side. Liam Coyle was the best player I ever played with but I was actually very lucky to play with so many good players.

“Some of them were special but I never classed myself in that same grade but I remember Liam saying to me 'Currany, for 14 years you were first choice centre-half in a great side'. Maybe I was better than I thought but I never imagined it.”

The real brains behind that team, in Curran’s view, was another Derry man who has made Dundalk his home – manager Jim McLaughlin

“Jim was brilliant. Absolutely brilliant,” he said.

“He was definitely the best manager I ever played under. It probably doesn't happen now but he took an amazing insight into your life. It was 1985 or 86 and I was living with my mother and father in the Bogside in Derry and I got injured but he'd come up to my house and just come up and sit and chat - just about ordinary local sh*t - but he just got involved with everybody's family.

“He'd know about your lifestyle, your family relationships. I would say he was 20 years ahead of any manager in the League of Ireland. I remember when Arsene Wenger came in to the Premier League, people couldn't understand how much he'd look into your family life and your habits but Jim McLaughlin was doing that in 1985. He was special. Absolutely special. When he walked into a dressing room there was just silence. Everyone had respect for him.”

While Derry and McLaughlin pipped Dundalk to both the League Cup and league title by two points in that memorable 1989 campaign, it was Lilywhites fans who had the last laugh when failure to beat Athlone Town on the final day of the 1995 season saw the Candystripes miss out on a potential double – an outcome that still hurts Curran to this day.

“I feel sorry for Stuart Gauld,” he says immediately when that year is brought up.

“He was my partner for 12 or 13 years. He took 44 penalties for Derry City and missed one and that was the crucial one in Athlone. He's remembered more for missing that penalty, which is sad, but it was because we lost the league and Dundalk won it that year.

“We went on then to play Shelbourne in the Cup final and beat them 2-1 and Stuart took the penalty. I was the second penalty taker and he said to me 'Currany, you take it' but I said 'no, you're grand, you take it' and he took it and scored and that won us the Cup final. When I think back now, it's very sad that he is remembered for the penalty he missed and not the 43 that he scored.

“My namesake cost us the double that year,” he said of Athlone ’keeper Shane.

There would be another league title for Curran two years later under Felix Healy – a campaign which this season’s Derry home kit pays tribute to.

“I appreciated that title more than I appreciated the treble,” said Curran.

“I was too young to appreciate that. I was 21 years of age but after we won the league in 1997 I was around 30 then and I remember telling Felix Healy that it meant more to me than winning the treble. When you're 19, 20, 21, 22, you don't appreciate what you've done.”

Unfortunately Curran’s 14-year spell at Derry would come to an end following a disagreement with then manager Kevin Mahon at the end of 1999 – a situation he still doesn’t want to discuss all these years on. A move to Ards followed where he linked up with future Dundalk boss Trevor Anderson.

With 512 appearances, only Peter Hutton on 537 has played more for the Candystripes, but Curran can’t help but think he should have had many more outings for his hometown club.

“That was probably my biggest regret at the time,” he said.

“Kevin Mahon took over and there were a few things happening off the field and whatever else but long story short, I left Derry when I was 33 and I played in the Irish Cup final when I was 39 so I thought there were more years in me to play for Derry City.

“There wasn't a lot between me and Peter in terms of appearances in the end but that's probably my biggest regret that it ended when it did because there was a fall out after so many years and at 33 I was more or less told I had no future at Derry City. The sad part is I played for another six years and I'd have loved to have been Derry's longest serving player but that's neither here nor there now.”

In a blow to Paul, many of his medals from his career were stolen during a break-in to his home at the time on the Castletown Road in July 2009. They've never been recovered.

“I lost 21 medals that time but the one Godsend was that the treble winning medals are in my mother's house in a case but I had 21 other medals and they're all gone,” he said.

“Trophies didn't mean as much years ago. I'm sure the likes of Paddy McEleney and Mickey Duffy have their medals framed and all the rest but football was football then. I've one away jersey which is from our game against Benfica. I played against Mats Magnusson and I have that in a frame and that's probably my proudest moment. He scored for Sweden the week before we played against them and he never scored against us. That's a simple wee thing but years ago you didn't appreciate what you had.

“It's totally different now though. We had a 72 hour drink ban – Thursday, Friday and Saturday – because we used to play on a Sunday then.

“One thing I'll say about Jim McLaughlin, the year we won the treble he took us away the night before every away game. I couldn't work this out at the time. There was one Christmas night where we left Derry at half six and drove to Sligo. We were playing Galway on St Stephen's Day. Jim would allow us to have two or three pints and go to bed. It seems mad now but it worked.

“You imagine telling the players of Derry City or Dundalk now that they can have two or three pints before bed to help them sleep in a strange bed. It's crazy but who would you say was better? The level of fitness obviously is a lot better but the standard now? I don't know.

“When you phoned me to do this I actually looked back on a DVD of the year we won the treble and the pitches were shocking. We did that with 15 signed players. There were only two subs then. Players are spoilt now I think. You even see in in the Premier League where if they're asked to play three games in a week it's almost like God love you. We were doing that and working as well.”

Now 55, Curran wishes he had come to Dundalk sooner than 2002.

“When I walked into Oriel Park I just remember thinking that I wish I was 10 years younger.

“I was 36 when I played for Dundalk. 36, 37 and 38 and then I played in the Irish Cup final for Larne at 39. You definitely didn’t get the best of me.

“I'll never forget the first day I arrived at Oriel Park. Trevor had told me to come up and see the set up. It was the first time in 22 years of playing senior football that I felt Dundalk was a proper club. Little things like a manager's office was unbelievable. At Derry City, it was different. It was council owned and we had to apply two weeks before if we wanted to do set pieces at the Brandywell. When I arrived in Dundalk, I just thought it was a proper club.

“I remember Barry Kehoe, God Rest Him, saying to me when we were away playing together in New York for the National League would I come down and join. I just said I'd never go to Dundalk. Then when I arrived down in 2002 I walked into Kehoe's Bar and Adrienne came up to me and gave me a big hug. I said 'where is the baldy wee bol***ks?' and she said to me 'he was buried on Monday'. I wish now I'd have come down a few years earlier.”

TREVOR LOVED THE TOWN

While signing for Dundalk was life changing for Curran, on the field it’s remembered as one of the darkest periods in the club’s history with Anderson winning just 11 of his 58 games in charge between October 2002 and May 2004.

Where did it go wrong for the Belfast man? Curran – who scored twice in 60 appearances for Dundalk – suspects the background of the man he assisted had a part to play.

“I've been asked that a thousand times,” he sighs.

“Trevor Anderson loved Dundalk Football Club. People might not realise that.

“He signed decent players. I'm not going to mention specific players but I do honestly believe the players let him down - and I'm talking about six or seven seasoned pros.

“The players let him down. There were more rows in the changing room but I think Trevor got a raw deal. I genuinely do. His history was definitely a factor but he stayed in my gaff I don't know how many times because we were up late in the night working on this structure or that structure.”

Curran was briefly in the running to replace Anderson after taking over on an interim basis following his departure in May 2004 but in the end the board of the day opted for Jim Gannon.

“Worst manager I've ever met in my life,” he said of the former Stockport County boss. “Absolute nut job and I mean nut job.”

He continued: “We drew with Bohs in the League Cup and we beat Athlone 2-0 and Tony O'Kane came up to me on the bus on the way home and asked would I think of applying for the job. I phoned Jim McLaughlin, Felix Healy and Trevor Anderson and I was 38 then. Even though I was still playing they said you can't keep playing all your life and to go for it. So I did the interview with Elizabeth Duffy, Tony O'Kane and Frank Mullen and we were playing Drogheda that night and I told them I was bringing Maurice Setters on to be first-team coach.

“They asked what he was looking for financially and I said I don't know that he's in Manchester at the minute training U16s. This was a Monday night and I was due to meet him at 7.45 at the airport on Tuesday morning. They said that was grand but then the next morning it was in The Argus that Jim Gannon had got the job. I knew then that the first thing he'd do was to get rid of me. We played against Sligo then in Sligo and he took me off after 64 minutes and he said to the staff at the time that I couldn't even kick a ball straight.

“That was my one game under Jim Gannon. He then put me to the 23s at 38 years of age. He was definitely the worst I've ever played under.”

Fast forward to the present day and Paul – known in Derry as ‘Currany’ and ‘Mucker’ locally – is looking forward to seeing some familiar faces at Oriel Park on Friday. He feels had the previous Dundalk owners done their business right last year, two other Derry men could still have been still lining out for the home side on the night.

“I was speaking to Fats (Patrick McEleney) and Mickey Duffy less than six or seven months ago and both of them were very happy to stay in Dundalk.

“As far as Fats was concerned he'd have signed a two year contract. Fats is a good friend of my son's (Cliftonville’s Ryan Curran) and I rang him when it was announced that he went back to Derry and he told me Mickey would be joining him.

“I think Dundalk slipped up. Michael Duffy and Paddy McEleney would have signed for Dundalk this year had they been given a contract earlier. Don't get me wrong, they're happy to be back in their town but particularly Paddy McEleney – he loved it here. I get that because I'm down here 20 years and I'll never move back.”

Can Derry’s Dundalk additions fire them to the title as some are predicting? Paul is unsure.

“I don't know.

“I could say this or say that but Jim McLaughlin came into Derry in '88 and in '89 he signed the five Shamrock Rovers players – Paul Doolin, Noel Larkin, Mick Neville, John Coady and Kevin Brady. They changed us around so I don't know, maybe they could do it but I think it'll be hard in one year. Maybe after two years they'll have a chance.

“It's the same with Dundalk. I think they'll struggle as well. There's been too many changes. Thank God, they're signing proven League of Ireland players again and Stephen knows what he's doing. I think they'll be there or thereabouts. I don't think they'll win it but I don't think Derry will win it either. Rovers will be hard pushed.”

So who will Paul be supporting come Friday? Not even he is 100% sure.

“I remember a few years ago my son Ryan was playing with Derry City in Oriel and when Derry scored I just felt like the whole stand was looking at me to see if I was going to cheer on Derry but I didn't do anything. Then the next thing, Dundalk scored and I felt like they were all looking at me again and again I did nothing.

“I'll be up in Oriel on Friday. I don't know who I'll be supporting but when I think back now I probably have more affiliation with Dundalk now from living here than I have with Derry, which is sad, but I still support Derry.”

Dundalk and Derry have had many connections down through the years. Paul Curran has been one of the best. A great defender while playing, a great guy still many years on.