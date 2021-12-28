Pat’s signal intention to sue Dundalk boss O’Donnell

New Signing John Martin poses for a portrait after he was unveiled at Oriel Park. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

New Dundalk boss Stephen O’Donnell faces a potential court date with former employers St Patrick’s Athletic over his departure from the club.

The 35-year-old walked out on the Inchicore side after their FAI Cup success last month to return to Oriel Park as head coach.

He claims he was within his rights to do so but the Pat’s hierarchy – who have yet to publicly comment on his exit – claim he was contracted until the end of the 2023 campaign.

Now the Richmond Park outfit are seeing legal damages. The club also want a High Court order to prevent O’Donnell from approaching former players or staff or using the club’s “intellectual property”.

On December 20, Newtonheath Company, the holding entity behind St Pat’s, filed a High Court action against O’Donnell, claiming he was in breach of his contract by giving just seven days’ notice on what they believe was a two-year extension that was activated in September.

St Pat’s claim the extension was legally activated in correspondence between the club chairman Garrett Kelleher and O’Donnell and Graham Barrett, the manager’s agent. Among the allegations, it is claimed that O’Donnell met Dundalk representatives on November 20, eight days before St Pat’s played Bohemians in the FAI Cup final.

St Pat’s claim that O’Donnell was not acting in their best interests before he left the club and in legal correspondence they accuse him of advising Kelleher to wait until after the November 28 final to re-sign players and complete other signings.

They claim this advice included holding off on re-signing Robbie Benson, who has since re-joined Dundalk, while they also claim that Keith Ward, in whom they had shown interest, was signed from Bohs by Dundalk after O’Donnell left.

They’ve also claimed that O’Donnell has contacted several staff at Richmond Park to offer them positions at Oriel Park.

While O’Donnell has been criticised in some quarters for his decision to leave St Pat’s to return to the club where he enjoyed his best days as a player, he told the media recently that he felt he was within his rights to do so.

“I wouldn’t have done anything I didn’t think was legally my entitlement,” he said of his decision to resign from St Pat’s five days after the Cup final success.

“I handed in my notice and with the agreement I signed originally with St Patrick’s Athletic that is my legal right. I’m not going to go into the ins and outs of contracts but that’s my legal right and I wouldn’t have done it otherwise.”

He also denied suggestions he let contracts run down, saying: “In the previous couple of years all our business was done at the end of the season so it’s not as if something abnormal has happened here.

“That’s the way it has operated since I’ve been at the club that players were left until the end of the season.”

O’Donnell has continued building for next season with several more players tied down for the 2022 campaign, which will get underway at home to Derry City on February 18.

Among those to have re-signed before Christmas include striker David McMillan, midfielder Greg Sloggett and goalkeeper Peter Cherrie.

The club have also completed the signings of John Martin from Waterford FC while Keith Ward and John Mountney have re-joined the club from Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic respectively.

Meanwhile, O’Donnell’s predecessor, Vinny Perth, said it wasn’t a shock that he was let go by the new owners.

Speaking to Off The Ball on Sunday for the first time since departing Oriel Park, the Dubliner said he knew the writing was on the wall for him once Andy Connolly, Sean O’Connor and Alan Clarke completed their takeover of Dundalk from PEAK6 in November.

“I wasn’t necessarily surprised,” Perth said.

“Over the time, things happened and different people have different personalities. So, it wasn’t a big shock, no.”

“In how it all played out, it was a long month from when they took over to when they announced that I was leaving. In that time, you sort of get a feeling that people wanted to go a different route.

“Once they took over, I knew within 24 hours that they wanted to go down a different line.

“When it is as much personal as it is about people’s skillsets, that’s fine.

“To be honest, I had a long time there, so I don’t necessarily think it was a bad idea that somebody new came in with a freshness.

“Look, it is football. These things happen. You get on with it and you move on. I’ve had an amazing nine years at Dundalk, that’s just the way it is.”

Perth said he did not know if O’Donnell would be a success at Oriel Park or not.

“We don’t know,” he said.

“Dundalk have to go on a rebuilding process, there’s no doubt. They’ve lost (a number of players); that’s a huge blow. The two fullbacks they’ve lost as well.

“They are huge losses. Huge, huge people around the dressing room, game changers and match-winners. They are not easy to replace.

“They are in the exact same situation as so many other clubs. They are all looking in the same pond to sign players. It is a difficult job to rebuild them.

“There’s no doubt that there’s a lot of money left in that club for the new owners to spend, so if they spend it wisely, it will take a bit of time, but they can rebuild the club.”