Patrick Hoban on equalling the Dundalk FC goalscoring record – ‘I love doing my job for Dundalk FC’

Patrick Hoban would love nothing more than to see the favourite of his 142 goals for Dundalk back again but, unfortunately, for him “it's one that we can’t find."

The goal he is referring to came almost a decade ago in October 2013 in a 4-0 win over Cork City at Oriel Park when he executed a brilliant bicycle kick that flashed past Mark McNulty from almost the edge of the penalty area.

Unfortunately, for the 31-year-old, while the moment was brilliantly captured by the late photographer Mick Slevin, there is no video of his favourite Lilywhites strike.

What better way to sort that than by creating a new favourite against the same opposition in Turner’s Cross on Friday night then?

Ironically, while Hoban’s first goal for Dundalk came on his debut against Sheriff YC in the Leinster Senior Cup, his first league goal for the club was against the Tribesmen.

How fitting would it be then for him to break Joey Donnelly’s record against them, having equalled it with a brilliant hat-trick against UCD on Monday?

“It would be great,” he beamed, when the prospect was put to him.

“They love me down in Turner’s Cross as well,” he laughed.

“They’re obviously on a great run of form at the moment but it would be great to go and break the record down there but my main aim now on Friday is to get three points.”

Hoban was understandably thrilled to have achieved his long-term target of catching Donnelly on Monday but praised all the team-mates past and present for helping him to such a feat – achieved in 274 appearances for the club as opposed to Donnelly’s 519.

“It’s a brilliant achievement,” he said.

“It’s something I spoke to the gaffer about before signing back with Dundalk. Making history at one club is something special and thankfully I’ve done that today. I’ve equalled it and now obviously I want to go beat it but you can’t make or break these records without good team-mates around you who have been giving me good service throughout the years. I’m thankful for them as well also.”

Given the momentous occasion, Hoban may have grabbed the match ball any way but he admitted it was a nice way to finally equal the record by scoring his fifth hat-trick for the club with his last act of the match in the 69th minute.

“Yeah, it was nice,” said the Loughrea-native.

“I actually noticed that I was coming off as well so I was thankful to Darragh for putting a great ball into the box and all I had to do was head it home. The lads were call coming to me when I was celebrating saying ‘now you can go and try break it’ but I knew I was coming off.

“I’m really proud, though. My family will be proud and hopefully people in the town as well, they’re all proud, too.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have other successes by winning leagues and the FAI Cup and obviously this one Is a personal one but it’s something that is special and that I’ll cherish forever. I love this football club. This is my seventh year and I love the town and love living here. All that helps.

“I don’t want to get too emotional but, obviously, I want to go beat it and I want to set a record for the next person to come and beat it and, hopefully, they do it in my lifetime. I’d love to see something like that.”

Hoban’s feat is all the more impressive given that 72 of his goals have been Dundalk’s first in a game. He insists he enjoys the role of big game player.

“I like to think that I’m one of the main players at the club and that it is my responsibility as a player as well to put in good performances for the team and to help the team up the pitch as well.

“I’m a bit of an all-round player I suppose and I just want to help the team. Scoring goals early, you’re helping the team to win a game of football. That’s my job and I love doing my job and I love doing my job for Dundalk FC.”