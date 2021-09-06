Party atmosphere at last Louth Schoolgirls League under-7 soccer blitz

Quay Celtic sliding in for an attack against Muirhevnamor FC at the under-7s blitz.

Castletown Belles with their medals and treats after the under-7 blitz at DSC.

THE final summer blitz for the Under-7 girls took place on Saturday and was a huge success as 10 teams travelled to Muirhevnamor from across the county, bringing nearly a hundred girls to the event and definitely creating a party atmosphere.

Rock Celtic had enough players and volunteers to assemble three teams and Albion Rovers weren’t too far behind them.

Muirhevnamor FC dazzled again on home turf, alongside neighbours Castletown Belles, Quay Celtic and Bellurgan FC as well as Glen Magic who made the trip up from Drogheda.

In an event that seemed to run like clockwork, the five pitches were never idle and the 10 teams ran themselves ragged for more than two hours.

Medals awaited each of the teams at the end along with some well earned treats. And they truly were well earned, with high-quality football on display throughout and tireless attacking and defending.

These girls are the future stars for the county and indeed the country by the looks of things.

Louth’s current county stars, the Under-13 ETP team, must put their recent 2020 Gaynor trophy victory success behind them now as they prepare for the delayed start of the 2021 Gaynor fixtures.

Paired in Group E with NECSL, MGL North, DDSL and Midlands SL, the girls will have four tough matches over the next two months and first up is a home tie against MGL North next Monday at 8pm in Albion Rovers’ ground.

Meanwhile, with silverware in mind, the Dundalk Credit Union under-11 Cup competition kicks off this week, with six matches taking place over Saturday and Sunday.

In line with the FAI’s Player Development Plan guidelines, this will be a first competitive outing for most of these players.

With the earlier stages of the cup played back in June, the September and October fixtures will be in a knockout format, leading to Cup and Shield finals in November.

Competitive fixtures require referees, of course, and with the increases in players North and South of the county, one of the biggest challenges currently facing all soccer leagues is to get referees trained and available for matches.

Starting this weekend a new coorindated schedule of match kick-off times has been agreed by the local leagues, such that matches at all venues will start at 9.45, 11.00, 12.30 and 2.15. This will allow referees to cover multiple games without unnecessary travel and with adequate rest between games. For more information on becoming a referee, please contact your local club or league.

Fixtures

Wednesday September 8th

LSGL U-13 Major/Major1 Division

EMU Villains vs Boyne Rovers, EMU 6:30; Walshestown vs EMU Rebels, Rinkinstown 6:30.

Friday September 10th

LSGL U-9 North/South League Ladder

Quay Celtic White vs Rock Celtic Red, Clancy Park 6:00; Bellurgan vs Quay Celtic Black, Bellurgan 7:00.

Saturday September 11th

LSGL U-9 North/South League Ladder

Rock Celtic White vs Blayney Academy, Sandy Lane 11:30; Drogheda Town vs Glen Magic, Marian Park 12:00; Castletown vs Glenmuir, Baniseach 12:30.

LSGL U-11 Dundalk Credit Union Cup/Shield

Castletown Belles Blue vs Glenmuir, DSC 9:45; Glen Magic vs Albion Rovers Black, Little Wembley 11:00; Rock Celtic vs EMU Belles, Sandy Lane 11:00; Termonfeckin vs Blayney Academy, Sheetland Road 12:30.

LSGL U-13 Major/Major 1 Division

Glen Magic vs Quay Celtic, Parkview Drogheda 12:30; Walshestown vs Rock Celtic, Rinkinstown 12:30; Castletown Belles vs Boyne Rovers, Bay United FC 2:15.

Sunday September 12th

LSGL U-9 North/South Lge Ladder

Albion Rovers Green vs Albion Rovers Black, Albion Rovers 10:00; Walshestown vs EMU, Rinkinstown 11:00.

LSGL U-11 Dundalk Credit Union Cup/Shield

Albion Rovers Green vs Bellurgan Black, Albion Rovers 11:00; Bellurgan Red vs Quay Celtic, Bellurgan 11:00.

LSGL U-13 Major/Major 1 Division

Bellurgan FC vs Ardee, Dundalk 9:45.