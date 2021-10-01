Owolabi double halts Dundalk winning streak

Andy Boyle of Dundalk in action against Babatunde Owolabi of Finn Harps. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Johnny Dunleavy of Finn Harps in action against Will Patching of Dundalk. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Dundalk goalkeeper Peter Cherrie, left, and Andy Boyle after their side's drawn SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Finn Harps and Dundalk. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Finn Harps 2

Dundalk 2

Tunde Owolabi struck twice to ensure Dundalk’s three match winning run came to an end in Ballybofey.

The Belgian-born striker had opened the scoring on 19 minutes to put Ollie Horgan’s side in the driving seat at Finn Park.

However, two goals in as many minutes just after the hour mark from Michael Duffy and Patrick Hoban turned the game on its head for a lacklustre Dundalk.

Unfortunately, Vinny Perth’s side were unable to hold out for the win that would have moved them level on points with sixth place Drogheda Utd as Owolabi struck for a second time on 69 minutes to earn his side a deserved share of the spoils.

The result leaves both sides looking over their shoulders in relation to the dreaded promotion/relegation play-off with ninth placed Waterford able to move back level on points with Dundalk if they can win away to Sligo Rovers on Saturday.

The visitors started on the front foot and could well have had a penalty after just nine minutes when a cross from Cameron Dummigan came off the hand of Ryan Rainey in the box but the offence wasn’t spotted by referee Adriano Reale.

Patrick Hoban then went close three minutes later when he cut in from the right onto his left foot past Dave Webster to get a shot away but it flashes just over.

Harps then took the lead in their first attack of note on 19 minutes. Webster’s ball into the box was controlled by Owolabi, who had too much time to control and turn before slotting a low shot past birthday boy Peter Cherrie to the bottom left hand corner.

Things almost went from bad to worse for Dundalk on the restart as Sean Boyd was played in behind the visitors defence but fortunately for those in white shirts he pulled his effort harmlessly across the face of goal.

The Lilywhites did have a rare chance on 31 minutes when Sean Murray got a shot away which Ger Doherty managed to parry before Ethan Boyle hooked clear.

The home side then passed up a golden chance to double their lead before the break when Barry McNamee broke to the end line on the left before crossing to Owolabi who was unable to keep his header down from five yards out.

Dundalk continued to struggle on the restart before drawing level with a moment of brilliance from Duffy on 61 minutes as the 27-year-old hit a dipping free kick that flashed past Doherty into the bottom right hand corner.

Within two minutes it was 2-1 to the visitors as Hoban won a penalty which he subsequently converted.

Murray then had a good chance to make it 3-1 but saw his effort deflected wide for a corner which would lead to a Harps equaliser on 69 minutes as they broke at pace up the left with Owolabi running at pace at Andy Boyle before firing it past Cherrie to level it up once more at two apiece.

Dan Hawkins then flashed a shot just wide before Cherrie was called into action to save from Ethan Boyle with 10 minutes to go.

Finn Harps: Gerard Doherty; Ethan Boyle (Adam Foley 88), Shane McEleney, Dave Webster, Jordan Mustoe; Ryan Connolly, Johnny Dunleavy (Mark Coyle 65); Sean Boyd (Dan Hawkins 65), Barry McNamee, Ryan Rainey (Kosovar Sadiki 76); Tunde Owolabi.

Dundalk: Peter Cherrie; Cameron Dummigan, Daniel Cleary, Andy Boyle, Darragh Leahy; Greg Sloggett, Sam Stanton; Sean Murray (Raivis Jurkovskis 79), Will Patching (Sami Ben Amar 88), Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban.

Referee: Adriano Reale (Kildare).