Oriel Park improvement part of new Dundalk owners’ ‘longer-term’ plans

New Dundalk FC chairman Sean O'Connor believes improving Oriel Park has to be part of any long-term plan put together by the club's new owners but warned that "an element of realism" was needed as well over the cost of such a project.

Speaking for the first time since taking over the club alongside his STATSports co-founder Alan Clarke and FastFix businessman Andy Connolly in November, the Bellurgan man admitted improvements were badly needed at the Carrick Road venue.

However speaking exclusively to The Argus from the club's YDC training facility, O'Connor warned there was no "magic wand" to improve things overnight.

Asked was doing up the stadium – which last saw major changes more than half a century ago in 1966 - on the agenda, O'Connor said: "It is but there’s also an element of realism as well. But absolutely we have to figure out a long-term plan.

"We’re going to be putting together some sub-committees to start exploring areas and having conversations in how we can come up with short, medium and long-term options and solutions on improving what we have.

"As you said, we’re sitting in a facility – and I’ve been in Championship and Premier League training grounds that don’t have this facility in terms of what is in the YDC. So there are areas that people don’t see that are really, really good and the setup in terms of what the players have at their disposal is as good as anything in the country and better than some outside of here but as a stadium and for the fans, we all know that it is not at a level that we want it to be at. But the harsh reality of that is, you’re talking about tens of millions of euro to do something really meaningful.

"That’s a longer-term project but we have to explore every option and look under every stone to make sure that we can come up with a long-term sustainable plan for something like that."

O'Connor said the experience of Louth GAA, who have seen the estimated costs of their planned new stadium on the Inner Relief Road in Dundalk escalate rapidly in recent years due to rising building and material costs, was a warning of how difficult it can be to budget for such a project.

"You look at the GAA Stadium that is going up. From a conversation with those guys going way back, through our sponsorship with Louth, even the price of what that is costing them has almost doubled in the last 18 months so we have to be real.

"We would love to wave a magic wand and have a new stadium or have a modernised Oriel Park.

"We would love that but that is a different type of ownership model. But we also have to be ambitious and think that has to be part of what we’re aiming for. If we want be in Europe regularly then you want to be playing in your own ground. So one arm is competing with the other on that but it has to be part of any long-term plan," he said.

While there were rumours around the new owners lifting the artificial surface at Oriel Park and reinstating grass, O'Connor says that is not something on the agenda right now - although he admitted that a grass pitch would be everyone's first choice if given the option.

"You’d imagine it has a lifespan. It definitely has," he said of the current pitch, the most recent version of which was installed prior to the 2017 season.

"You can see the benefits of why a pitch like that is put in from a maintenance and financial cost point of view but I suppose the reality of it is, if you asked any of the players I’d imagine they’d prefer grass.

'For us, it’s not going to be a short-term change because if we pull the lever on that short-term change straight away as soon as we come in the door then it probably affects your playing budget for this year. So the first thing that we have to do is get a playing staff and backroom staff in place. The likes of that is a more medium-term decision that we’ll make as we go but I don’t think there’s any secret that you’d love to have a real grass pitch.

"Yes, we’d love that but it’s just not something that we can click our fingers and make happen now but to that extent I want to make sure that every kid – boy and girl – in Dundalk has that affinity with Oriel Park and Dundalk. That they have that ambition that they see it as somewhere where they want to go and play. That it’s almost a destination so that they work their ass off to get that game and play in Oriel," he said.

While huge clubs such as Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal are frequently referenced publicly as STATSports clients, O'Connor said the company's experience of working with clubs on a smaller scale had given him and Alan Clarke a unique insight into what was achievable in terms of upgrading a facility.

"We’re fortunate because we’ve been involved in helping some well-known teams design and map out their training ground," he said.

"I was in a Premier League team’s training ground going back maybe five years ago having a meeting with the staff and next door there was a spinning class going on because it was in a local gym.

"There are areas that are really, really good here as well but we have been able to see inside every training ground and every stadium there is so we would have ideas on how to make something special and what will serve the community well, as well as the club.

"There are loads of ideas and we won’t be short on any of that help and support in terms of being able to lean on our clients but it’s the reality of phasing and how you get towards that," he said.