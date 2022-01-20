Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 4.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Oriel Park improvement part of new Dundalk owners’ ‘longer-term’ plans

8 October 2021; A general view of Oriel Park during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile Expand

Close

8 October 2021; A general view of Oriel Park during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

8 October 2021; A general view of Oriel Park during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

8 October 2021; A general view of Oriel Park during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

argus

James Rogers

New Dundalk FC chairman Sean O'Connor believes improving Oriel Park has to be part of any long-term plan put together by the club's new owners but warned that "an element of realism" was needed as well over the cost of such a project.

Speaking for the first time since taking over the club alongside his STATSports co-founder Alan Clarke and FastFix businessman Andy Connolly in November, the Bellurgan man admitted improvements were badly needed at the Carrick Road venue.

Privacy