O’Kane fires a brace as Dundalk overcome Wexford in Oriel friendly

Ryan O'Kane of Dundalk is tackled by Hugh Douglas of Wexford during the pre-season friendly match between Dundalk and Wexford at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Ryan O’Kane scored either side of new signing Cameron Elliott as Dundalk ended their pre-season campaign on a winning note against Wexford at Oriel Park last Tuesday.

The first goal of 2023 at the Carrick Road venue fell the way of the local teenager on 13 minutes when he finished calmly from a rebound after Elliott had been denied at close range by goalkeeper Colm Cox.

After Jordan Adeyemo and former Lilywhite Mark Hanratty were denied an equaliser by good saves from Nathan Shepperd, Dundalk doubled their advantage on the stroke of half-time with Elliott scoring his third goal of pre-season with a cool finish to the bottom left hand corner after the visitors defence had failed to deal with Darragh Leahy’s cross from the left.

While both sides had chances in the second half, O’Kane ensured the victory for Stephen O’Donnell’s men in the 70th minute with a real moment of quality as he stepped inside Benjamin Lynch from the left to fire right footed to the bottom left hand corner.

Wexford, managed by former Dundalk player James Keddy, did pull a goal back right at the death when they caught the home side out on the break as Seán Fitzpatrick’s cross from the right was finished first-time to the bottom left hand corner by Danny Furlong.

Dundalk: Shepperd; Davies, Muller, Annesley, Leahy (Boyle 62); Lewis, Doyle (Sloggett 76), Ward (Benson HT); Martin (Malley 76), Elliott (Hoban 76), O’Kane.

Referee: Rob Harvey.