Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ogle – Sad demise of Unite the Union Champions’ Cup

Dundalk won the inaugural running of the competition with a two-legged defeat of Linfield

Trade unionist - and Dundalk fan - Brendan Ogle was instrumental in the Unite the Union Champions' Cup's introduction to the League of Ireland calendar. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Trade unionist - and Dundalk fan - Brendan Ogle was instrumental in the Unite the Union Champions' Cup's introduction to the League of Ireland calendar. Picture: Sportsfile

Trade unionist - and Dundalk fan - Brendan Ogle was instrumental in the Unite the Union Champions' Cup's introduction to the League of Ireland calendar. Picture: Sportsfile

Trade unionist - and Dundalk fan - Brendan Ogle was instrumental in the Unite the Union Champions' Cup's introduction to the League of Ireland calendar. Picture: Sportsfile

argus

James Rogers

As we reach the halfway point of the season, it can be good to look back on the good and the bad of the period just gone.

Thankfully for Dundalk, it has been a memorable few months at Oriel Park but can the same be said for our league as a whole.

Privacy