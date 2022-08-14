Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 20.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

O’Donnell’s young guns come to the fore for Dundalk

Kevin Mulligan

Dundalk players congregate around head coach Stephen O'Donnell for water during Friday night's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture at Dalymount Park. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Dundalk players congregate around head coach Stephen O'Donnell for water during Friday night's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture at Dalymount Park. Picture: Sportsfile

Dundalk players congregate around head coach Stephen O'Donnell for water during Friday night's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture at Dalymount Park. Picture: Sportsfile

Dundalk players congregate around head coach Stephen O'Donnell for water during Friday night's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture at Dalymount Park. Picture: Sportsfile

argus

When Dundalk lost their captain, Patrick Hoban, and vice-captain, Andy Boyle, their two most experienced players – Hoban with injury after just 12 minutes and Boyle sent-off after 54 minutes – their chances of securing their first win of the season in Dublin against Bohemians on Friday night looked about as remote as finding a cloud in the sky on a glorious night at Dalymount Park.

Before Friday, the captain and vice-captain had made a combined 341 appearances with the club and had a total of 529 games at senior level with various clubs in Ireland, England, Scotland.

Privacy