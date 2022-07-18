Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 22.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

O’Donnell’s tactical decisions can often bemuse Dundalk’s following

Kevin Mulligan

Kevin Mulligan looks back at Friday night’s draw with St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park

Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell was dismissed at Richmond Park on Friday night. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell was dismissed at Richmond Park on Friday night. Picture: Sportsfile

Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell was dismissed at Richmond Park on Friday night. Picture: Sportsfile

Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell was dismissed at Richmond Park on Friday night. Picture: Sportsfile

argus

Unquestionably, Stephen O'Donnell has overwhelming support from Dundalk fans. They regard him as one of their own, their inspirational captain during Stephen Kenny's early memorable seasons. Their saviour when he agreed to rejoin the club as head coach, coming to the rescue after a very difficult period, and in so doing, he left St Patrick's Athletic having led them to a Cup final win.

At times, however, those fans find it hard to fathom the coach's decisions, both in terms of team selection and, even more mysteriously, the changes he makes during the game.

Privacy