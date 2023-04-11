O’Donnell wants Dundalk players to get on the front foot and be confident

Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell after his side's defeat in the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match against Cork City at Turner's Cross on Monday evening. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

DUNDALK head coach Stephen O’Donnell has admitted that confidence is low amongst this squad at present but feels the fans will get behind them as they look to address their recent poor run of form when Derry City visit Oriel Park on Sunday (kick-off 3pm).

A poor Easter weekend, which saw the Lilywhites lose 2-1 at home to Sligo Rovers on Friday before going down 1-0 away to Cork City on Monday, has seen the Lilywhites slump from third to eighth place in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table.

Indeed, the side could well be in the relegation play-off spot by the time they play again after their meeting with Derry, which had originally been scheduled for this Friday, was pushed back 48 hours due to policing requirements surrounding the visit of US President Joe Biden to Ireland.

Speaking after suffering a third straight league defeat at Turner’s Cross on Monday, O’Donnell admitted confidence was low.

“We’re probably doubting ourselves a little bit and we’re probably a little apprehensive and a little bit tentative and we need to get that out of our game and get on the front foot and be really confident.

“I don’t like making excuses. Ultimately, we signed good players, but it’s just we’re doubting ourselves at the minute from a personality point of view. It’s a new sort of environment for a lot of players and it’s a new league and that’s where you need the winners, the serial winners and the experienced ones from last year to be there, and we’ve just been a little bit unfortunate in that regard.

“We get a couple back and a couple of others drop out or they suffer a setback. We just don’t always seem to have the band back together from an options point of view, but that’s not an excuse.

“We’re not working the opposition keeper enough for the amount of possession we have. We’re not making teams defend resolutely enough and we’re not putting them under enough pressure in that regard. It’s something we have to look at and it’s something we have to work on. That probably comes a little bit from everyone being on the same page and what are we working towards.

“We just need to really nail down our identity at the minute. We’re a little bit in between what we’re looking to achieve. That can happen with a new group. I thought the goal was a prime example of that, with players on different pages of what we’re looking to do. We just really need to double down on what we are and then work off that base, and we will,” said O’Donnell.

While Patrick Hoban’s return to action off the bench was a silver lining for Dundalk in Cork, the side suffered a further setback, with Daniel Kelly going off injured at half-time with a reoccurrence of the hamstring injury which he initially suffered against Derry City last August.

“It’s very disappointing for him first and foremost,” O’Donnell said of Kelly.

“He has had no real football since last August. I’ve been there and I know what it’s like from an injury point of view, you just can’t seem to get any type of run of games going. He is important to us from that creative aspect and that pace aspect.

“It’s frustrating because it feels like it’s one in, one out all the time, but that’s the way it has been since last summer. We just have to make the best of it, but I still have full faith in the group. It’s just up to me and the coaching staff now to come up with the right game plans for us to be our most effective.”

O’Donnell said he had little doubt fans would get behind his side despite their recent struggles.

“The frustrating thing is where we were pre these three games. No one has gone out of sight, but obviously we need to start winning games having lost three in a row.

“I’ve no doubt the fans will get behind us on Sunday though. I’m a Dundalk fan as well. We’ve lost three on the bounce, so there’ll be disappointment and frustration. I’m well aware of that and I accept that. That’s fine. I’m a fan of different sporting teams myself and I get the same way myself when my team loses or whatever, but the fans have been brilliant.

“They will get behind us, that’s just the natural way of Dundalk people in regards we’re all in it together, so I’m looking forward to a really good atmosphere on Sunday.”

O’Donnell said the return from suspension of Robbie Benson would be “huge” for his side, while Paul Doyle also has an outside chance of being involved as he is expected to return to training this week.

“It’s massive to get the big characters from last year back with regards to Pat and Robbie Benson.

“Louie Annesley has been out and Paul Doyle, who was terrific up until the summer last year, is hopefully nearing a return and Cammy Elliott is also out, so we are missing bodies. Then you end up with probably not having that core there from last year who know what we want.

“The sooner we got those players and those influences back the better. We still have enough quality to be doing better than we have in the last two or three games, there’s no doubt about that, but it’s just about how we react now,” said O’Donnell.