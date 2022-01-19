O’Donnell two players short of completing his Dundalk squad

New Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell says he is just two players short of completing his squad for the forthcoming season.

Following the loan signing of Swansea City midfielder Dan Williams on Monday and confirmation that youngster Mark Hanratty will be part of the first-team panel this year, O'Donnell – who turned 36 on Saturday – told The Argus that he is looking to "bring in a couple more and that will probably be us."

One of those is believed to be a right-back while the other is expected to be Dundee United defender Mark Connolly, who completed a loan spell at Dunfermline Athletic at the weekend.

Asked about the Monaghan man, O'Donnell said: "I don't know yet. Obviously there was interest and it was publicised so we'll see where that takes us this week."

Dundalk played the first of five pre-season friendlies when they travelled to face Cobh Ramblers at the Mayfield United grounds in Cork last night.

Other matches have also been lined up at home to Bohemians on Tuesday, January 25 (behind closed doors), away to Waterford FC in the RSC on Saturday, January 29 (kick-off 2pm), away to Galway United on Wednesday, February 2 (venue/time TBC) and at home to neighbours Drogheda United in the annual Jim Malone Cup match on Friday, February 11 (kick-off: 7:30pm).

Dundalk will be without John Mountney, Andy Boyle, Hanratty and Joe Adams for the Cobh game but all with the possible exception of Boyle are expected to be back in action before the season gets underway at home to Derry City on February 18.

"John Mountney and Andy Boyle are progressing well with their injuries," said O'Donnell on Monday morning.

"Mark Hanratty got a little knock on his ankle but he should be back by midweek. Then, touch wood, everyone else has been all right.

"Joe Adams arrived and we knew when we were signing Joe that he'd be out for maybe the next 10 days or so. His recovery is going all right but there have been no new injuries, touch wood."

O'Donnell said he was excited by the signing of Welsh U21 international Williams, who has already played and scored for the Swansea City first-team in the EFL Cup.

"He's a player with real pedigree," said O'Donnell.

"He's a really good central midfield player and he's another one for the fans to be excited about."

Williams joins his fellow countrymen Nathan Shepperd and Joe Adams in the squad and O'Donnell feels that Welsh connection will help the trio settle in at Oriel Park.

"It's a huge help if you're going somewhere and there's two of your international team-mates and countrymen there. It makes it so much easier because that's half the battle in regards to settling in away from football," he said.

Off the field O'Donnell says he hopes to have a new club doctor appointed this week, while he confirmed Noel Walsh would be remaining on as kit-man.

Despite being contracted for 2022, O'Donnell said that Canadian full-back Terique Mohammed was not part of his plans this season.