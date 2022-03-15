O’Donnell says Dundalk ’keeper Shepperd ‘can be happy’ with his start

Dundalk goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd is hoping to build on a coming of age performance against Shamrock Rovers on Monday night in this Friday's Louth derby clash with Drogheda United at Head in the Game Park.

The Welsh U21 international's first taste of playing in front of fans at Oriel Park was against Kevin Doherty's side in the Malone Cup last month and it was a forgettable night for all concerned as the Boynesiders won 2-1 to bring the trophy back down the M1 for the first time since 2014.

Failure to deal with the cross for James Clarke's opener before being replaced by Peter Cherrie at half-time had more than a handful of Lilywhite fans questioning his suitability for the number one jersey with a few more groans appearing on Friday night when he conceded a late penalty which cost Dundalk victory away to Shelbourne.

The 21-year-old showed his class, however, against Rovers with a stunning 70th minute save to deny Aaron Greene the highlight of an accomplished display.

While his side didn't win it in the end, a third clean sheet in six outings – a tally that took 17 matches to reach last season – has to represent a decent start to life in senior football for the former Brentford man.

The player himself was pleased with his display against the champions.

"Defensively I thought we were pretty solid," he said.

"We gave up a couple of chances but so did they. It was probably a quite entertaining 0-0 for the neutrals but overall I think we're content.

"We would have taken the three points, especially with the chance at the end, but we'll take the draw and move on to Friday."

With five draws from six matches so far, Shepperd said it is now important to start turning a few of those draws into wins.

"We have to start turning draws into wins," he said.

"We all need to continually lift our standards but it's just important to defend properly, make sure everyone is doing their own duties and hopefully them chances will be goals soon and we'll start picking up wins.

"The atmosphere, the game and how it went, they had a good spell in the game at one point where they were quite on top of us but the experience of staying in the game and trying to get one of them chances to turn it into a goal is a massive experience and for all us youngsters we're very grateful for it."

While it's now a derby game before he departs for international duty with the Welsh U21s where they will face Switzerland and Bulgaria in UEFA European Championship qualifying, Shepperd says it's important to treat the Drogheda match like any other game.

"All the games are important and especially early in the season we want to pick up three points in every game," he said.

"We're content so far. There has been some good performances but it's just about making sure we have quality at both ends of the pitch – defending properly and being clinical. If we pick up three points on Friday it would be great because we'd still be unbeaten as well and that's an important thing as well.

"It wasn't great by us last time we played them but it's good to have had that little taste already.

"I think it's more about us though. If we go there and do our job and play the way we want to play then hopefully we get the result we want as well."

Shepperd said he is loving life in Dundalk and has no regrets at swapping life in U23 football in England for the Irish top flight.

"It has been brilliant here," he said.

"The team is amazing. I really like the place. There's a couple of spots I've been finding so it's been really good so far. The first two months have been brilliant.

"I've no regrets whatsoever in coming here. There's a lot of players who are playing in the 23s back in England or Wales or wherever and that's a good standard but this is amazing. The fans and the whole league are unbelievable. Our fans are some of the best. It's experiences like the one tonight that you come here for," he said.

Head coach Stephen O'Donnell also paid tribute to his number one, adding he didn't think criticism for giving away the penalty in Tolka Park was fair.

"It's not a blatant error," he said.

"Every ’keeper in the world, it's very hard to make a judgement call in a split second and get them all right. Every keeper in the world, the best ever, have made sort of poor judgement calls but he has a great temperament. You can see that tonight.

"I thought even before the save he was calm, assertive and assured. It was an unbelievable save. It's great for him but ultimately it's his third clean sheet in six games so he can be happy with his start.

"It's a tough position for such a young player. Playing goalkeeper is cut throat – you make a mistake more often than not it ends up as a goal. Above any position on the pitch for a young player, goalkeeper is the hardest. He's learning on the job in the sense that it's his first bout of first-team games.

“He is coming from basically playing non-competitive games into that type of atmosphere. He's a good player so it's great for him," said O'Donnell.