O’Donnell has no complaints as UCD take a point from Oriel Park clash with Dundalk

Brendan Barr of UCD in action against Connor Malley of Dundalk during the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland Premier Division match between Dundalk and UCD at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Stephen O’Donnell admitted he could have few complaints after Ciarán Behan’s stunning 77th-minute free saw UCD deny Dundalk a winning start to the season at Oriel Park on Friday night.

Despite missing a 24th-minute penalty when Patrick Hoban’s effort was pushed away by Lorcan Healy, the Lilywhites hit the front 10 minutes later through John Martin for a goal that looked for a long time as if it would be enough for the club to secure a first opening day win since 2020.

However, Behan’s strike saw Andy Myler’s side depart with their first point at Oriel since winning there in May 2013 and O’Donnell admitted it was no more than they deserved.

“It was a bitty game,” he said.

“I thought we started the game well against the wind and then after 20-25 minutes, the game just lost its shape and any sort of quality. Then the second half continued like that and we just didn’t do enough.

“When we were 1-0 up we’ve got to force the issue. You’ve got to go and win your physical duels if the game demands that. There was a strong wind and it was a poor quality game but we were poor in the physical side of it from a duelling point of view and a man to man point of view because they played man to man and marked us man to man but we just didn’t do enough. That’s the disappointing part and we always left ourselves susceptible to giving up the goal that we did.

“It was a great free but I can’t stand here and say there’s no way on earth that they didn’t deserve to get an equaliser or how did we not win the game. That wouldn’t be the truth. We didn’t do enough to make sure we won the game and that’s just disappointing.”

Despite seeing his side miss a penalty on 24 minutes after Healy saved from Hoban, O’Donnell’s side looked to be on course for victory when Martin fired them in front on 34 minutes.

Louie Annesley’s cross from the left was laid off by Hoban with the inrushing Martin firing to the bottom left-hand corner.

The hosts had the better of the chances after that with Ryan O’Kane going close either side of half-time but they paid the price for not taking them when Behan, who 48 hours earlier had helped the Students to Collingwood Cup success in Larne with a double in the 3-2 final win over UL, stunned the home crowd with a curling 25 yard free-kick to the top right hand corner.

Dundalk pushed hard for a winner after that with Archie Davies going close to a debut goal on 86 minutes as his piledriver from Keith Ward's lay-off deflected just wide for a corner which Sloggett headed over.

In truth, a point was no more than the Students deserved for a battling display.

Dundalk: Shepperd; Davies, Muller, Boyle, Annesley; Malley (Elliott 80), Lewis (Doyle 80), Sloggett; Martin (Ward 84), Hoban, O’Kane (Kelly 84).

UCD: L Healy; Gallagher, Wells (Bowden 60), Keaney, Dempsey; Barr, Keane, Behan, Higgins, Norris (Dignam 69); Nolan.

Referee: Arnold Hunter.