Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 20.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

O’Donnell defends Dundalk’s record on the road after Louth derby demise

Lilywhites take on St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park on Friday night seeking to get back to winning ways

Stephen O&rsquo;Donnell defended his side&rsquo;s away record following defeat to Drogheda United at Head in the Game Park on Friday night. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Stephen O&rsquo;Donnell defended his side&rsquo;s away record following defeat to Drogheda United at Head in the Game Park on Friday night. Picture: Sportsfile

Stephen O’Donnell defended his side’s away record following defeat to Drogheda United at Head in the Game Park on Friday night. Picture: Sportsfile

Stephen O’Donnell defended his side’s away record following defeat to Drogheda United at Head in the Game Park on Friday night. Picture: Sportsfile

argus

James Rogers

Stephen O’Donnell defended his side’s away record following defeat to Drogheda United at Head in the Game Park on Friday night.

For the second time this season Dean Williams scored the only goal on Boyneside to give Kevin Doherty’s side the edge in the Louth derby.

Privacy