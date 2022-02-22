O’Donnell challenges Dundalk to back up night one display at Bohs

Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell has challenged his side to back up their good opening day display against Derry City when they make their first trip of the season to face Bohemians at Dalymount Park on Friday night (kick-off: 7.45pm).

Despite handing debuts to eight players, the new look Lilywhites were the better side for the most part as they were pegged back twice by Derry City in what was an entertaining 2-2 draw.

The game could well have gone either way on the night with the Candystripes hitting the woodwork twice late on but a point has given the side a good platform to build on ahead of a busy weekend which will also see Dundalk host Finn Harps at Oriel Park on Monday (kick-off: 7.45pm).

O'Donnell feels the challenge for his side now is backing it up on the road.

"The first game of the season is always sort of a game in itself in regards it has been a long wait through pre-season and everyone is chomping at the bit to play.

"I wouldn't be going bananas about the result on Friday. Ultimately, we only drew the game and we're going to have a really big test this Friday coming against Bohemians.

"Obviously they had their first game postponed so it will be their first game of the season on Friday at a packed Dalymount so we're going to have to back up our intensity levels and the way we went about things in terms of our energy. We'll have to go up more levels again on Friday."

With many of his new squad inexperienced in terms of adult football, O'Donnell is aware it will be a new challenge playing away from home without a supportive crowd.

"You can't underestimate that," he said.

"Some love the crowd being against them. It helps them elevate themselves to a new level. Other people it might take a little while to get used to but I think with the sort of characters that we have, I think they'll embrace it.

"From an application perspective, the way we went about it against Derry especially with all the new boys – it was a lot of lads' first League of Ireland starts – I was very happy with the way they embraced the challenge.

"It's not easy coming into a new club and for a lot of them it was probably their first game playing in front of a decent crowd against decent opposition. I was very happy on a lot of fronts but there's lots we have to improve on too.

"Whatever team we pick on Friday, it's our job to make sure that they're ready. We obviously got up to a level on Friday with regards to adrenaline and it's our job to get them back up to that again next Friday."

With Bohemians' opening day trip to face Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds being called off last Saturday due to inclement weather, O'Donnell said he was on the fence whether that was an advantage for his side or not.

"I'm not sure," he said.

"I suppose if they had gone done to Sligo and won they'd be very confident and flying high whereas if they had gone to Sligo and lost it might be a bit flatter this week going into the game on Friday.

"Now they're going to be like very team was last Friday, chomping at the bit for their first game. There will be a big crowd in Dalymount who have been waiting a long time for football to come back so it's going to be a really, really tough test.

"We've a quick turnaround then to Finn Harps on the Monday but it's the same for every team playing I suppose.

"You play the game Friday, Saturday will be recovery and Sunday will be still a little bit of recovery with some video stuff and a bit of a walk through of the opposition on the Monday. It's all really about resting up after the game on Friday and getting ready to go again on Monday."

O'Donnell, who has confirmed Brian Gartland will be club captain this season with Patrick Hoban and Boyle his deputies, remains hopeful of having Darragh Leahy back soon following his recent injury in the Malone Cup defeat to Drogheda United.

"Darragh is really positive from what we thought it was when he was down on the hoardings and on crutches after the game.

"He'll do a fair bit today (Monday), probably not with the group but it's going to be a lot shorter a turnaround than we thought at the time.

"I wouldn't rule him out for Friday. I definitely wouldn't rule it out. We'll see how this week goes," said O'Donnell.