Obhakhan signing boosts Drogs’ attacking options

DROGHEDA United have today announced the signing of Ahu Obhakhan from Institute and he is available for selection for tonight’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture against Sligo Rovers.

A native of Drogheda, Obhakhan moved to Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey in 2015 after previously playing for Shelbourne at underage level.

Obhakhan was named to the NEC All-Conference First Team in 2017, became the first player in the University’s history be named a CoSIDA Academic All-American and was named the NEC Men’s Soccer Scholar-Athlete of the Year two years in a row.

In 2019 the now 24-year-old moved to Spain and signed his first professional contract, as he joined UDC Torredonjimeno of the Tercera Division.

Ahu then returned to Ireland and joined Institute in early 2020 on a deal until the end of the season, but that campaign was cut short due to the Covid pandemic. The forward was set to continue with Institute the following season and featured in a number of pre-season friendlies before the 20/21 NIFL Championship was declared void due to Covid-19.

Obhakhan is the third new addition Tim Clancy has made in recent weeks following the recent signings of Joe Redmond and Kaleem Simon.