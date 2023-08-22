Novel Drogheda derby boosts interest in lower tier

Boyne Rovers and Drogheda United will do battle in the Leinster Senior League Premier Sunday division this season. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

MATCHES in other divisions in the Leinster Senior League get under way this week and Drogheda will have a big interest in the Premier Sunday where Boyne Rovers and Drogheda United will be going head to head.

Both Drogheda teams are on their travels this weekend, with Boyne Rovers heading to Blessington FC and Drogheda United making the shorter journey to Castleknock.

Dale Thornton’s Drogheda United side powered to the Premier Sunday 1 title last season and will be looking to be more than mere participants in the higher tier of the league this year.

Drogheda will continue with a young squad, but they will have gained a lot of experience from having won a league title last season.

Alan Connor has had just a few weeks at the helm of Boyne Rovers and he is very much looking forward to his debut season in the hotseat.

Having played 45 minutes last Friday for Rock Celtic in the Kilmessan Shield, Connor spoke about how he is building a large squad at Parkview.

“A lot of the lads who were there last season have returned and I’m looking to strengthen that too. There’s a few lads who are away at the moment and will be back and they’ll take a few weeks to bed in, but we have until the middle of September to sign players, so I’m not feeling rushed at the moment,” he began.

Connor has only had one friendly since taking over, with the weather and other factors seeing some games cancelled. But it was a tough run-out against an experienced Balbriggan FC and while Rovers ended up on the wrong side of a 2-0 scoreline, it mattered little to the manager.

“The lads put in a good performance and we were able to change the side at half-time, so most players got at least 45 minutes of football,” he said.

“Those games aren’t about the result, they are more about getting minutes into lads’ legs.”

Connor re-iterated his desire to push for promotion this season, and while Rovers tailed off towards the end of the last campaign, they did make a cup final.

Both managers are of course looking forward to the local derbies. The two sides met in the Polikoff Cup last season, with Drogheda United running out 3-2 winners, and they were also on course to meet in the Albert Walsh Cup decider before Drogheda were beaten in the semis by the eventual winners Monread FC.

Boyne Rovers were of course the team who lost that final, but the potential in the town is there for all to see.