North East Football League decide it’s too hot to play

POSTPONEMENTS due to waterlogged or frozen pitches aren’t uncommon in the North East Football League, particularly during the winter months, but the League Committee have taken the unusual step of calling off all Saturday matches this weekend over fears about the extreme heat!

Consideration was given to postponing this week’s entire programme after Met Eireann issued a yellow weather warning for the region, with temperatures predicted to hit 29 degrees in some areas. However, after consultation with clubs and referees the League Committee have decided that only the Saturday matches – which have a 3pm kick-off – will be called off and other fixtures can go ahead as they have morning or evening start times.

Referees have been asked to introduce water breaks in the 22nd and 67th minutes in the matches that proceed, with the time allowed for these breaks at their discretion, and players are being urged to ‘use plenty of sunscreen and keep safe’.