Nine-man Chord Celtic dig deep for vital win

PARKVILLA 0

NIALL Gates’ goal proved decisive at DIFE last Friday night as nine-man Chord Celtic dug deep to hold out for a narrow win over Parkvilla.

The significance of the result – and the manner in which it was achieved – wasn’t lost on the Drogheda side as the final whistle was met with roars of approval and relief.

The victory maintained Chord’s 100pc home record and extended their lead at the top of the Premier Division table, but it came at a cost as red cards for striker Conor Parkinson and Jack Murray rule them out of this coming weekend’s showdown with title rivals Trim Celtic.

Chord not surprisingly bossed the early stages in possession, with the distribution of ’keeper Niall McDonnell and accurate passing of Bashmil Nyakambil and Conor McKenna a standout feature, but they struggled to create chances against a resolute Parkvilla defence.

However, Alan Murphy’s side did eventually hit the front when Niall Smyth tormented the Navan side’s defence on the right wing and beat two men before whipping in a cross towards the back post for Gates to score from close range.

Sevastian Beslic, Adam O’Connor and Aidan Murphy were also prominent in that opening half, but immediately after the break Parkvilla got on top and the aforementioned trio together with Conor McKenna had their work cut out in defence to keep Chord’s clean sheet intact.

After that initial Parkvilla flourish, Chord seemed to have stemmed the tide, but then two dismissals in the 67th and 78th minutes – Parkinson following an off-the-ball incident and ex Parkvilla player Murray for two yellow cards – gave the away side fresh hope of salvaging something from the game.

The relatively fresh legs of substitutes Alan Dyas and Jake Devine were important as Chord sought to survive the onslaught that followed, while goalkeeper McDonnell commanded his area well and crucial headers by McKenna, Nyakambil and O’Connor from a series of late corner kicks helped ensure a priceless home victory.

Murphy now takes the league leaders to Tully Park in Navan to face one of his former clubs, the defending champions Trim Celtic.

Robbie Horgan’s team, the newly crowned Leinster Junior Cup champions, are currently five points adrift in second place but have two games in-hand.

Chord CELTIC: Niall McDonnell, Sevastian Beslic, Adam O’Connor, Bashmil Nyakambil, Conor McKenna, Cormac Reid, Jack Murray, Aidan Murphy, Niall Gates, Niall Smyth, Conor Parkinson. Subs: Alan Dyas, Jake Devine, Shaun Bannon, Ciarán McDonnell, Morgan Browne, Eoghan Mulroy, Enda O’Carroll.