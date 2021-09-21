New Dundalk FC supporters club meet for first time...but club officials give it a miss

No representatives of Dundalk FC attended the first face-to-face meeting of its new official supporters' club, The 1903, at Oriel Park on Monday night.

Over 70 members attended the first official gathering of The 1903 in the Enda McGuill Suite where commemorative founding member certificates were handed out to those present.

While it had been expected that Dundalk FC chairman Bill Hulsizer would address the meeting via video link, The 1903 chairman Brendan Ogle revealed to his disappointment that he had been notified just three hours before the meeting that no one from the club would be attending.

Mr Ogle outlined to those in attendance that he had encouraged Bill Hulsizer, the father of PEAK6 owner Matt, to engage with supporters directly having spoken to him in recent weeks.

He said an agreement had been reached for an open letter to be issued from the chairman to supporters which would deal with three issues: running the club as a business, on field performance and stadium development.

While this letter was drafted, Mr Ogle said that the club refused to issue it "on the say of American lawyers."

In its absence it had been agreed last Friday that Bill Hulsizer would appear via video link to answer five questions, but The 1903 committee were contacted the next day by club officials asking them not to hold the meeting at all.

Mr Ogle said this request was refused as he felt it was important that vacant positions on the committee be filled. He revealed that on Sunday afternoon the committee had been contemplating back-up venue options as there were question marks over whether Oriel Park would be made available but he said, "sense was seen" on Sunday when the original plan for the meeting to go ahead in Oriel Park with an address from the club chairman was agreed upon.

That changed at 4.30pm on Monday when Mr Ogle received a message while walking on the Navvy Bank to say that the football club wouldn't be taking part in the meeting but would make the room available to the supporters' club.

Mr Ogle expressed the view to the attendees that, "there seems to be an unwillingness to meet people and answer reasonable questions."

He described it as "deplorable" the failure of anyone from Dundalk FC to meet with the new supporters' club and expressed the view that the running of the club was worse than he had thought from the outside which was "really worrying."

However, he said the snub from the football club and its owners didn't change what the supporters' club had to do in terms of building up activities over the coming months.

Mr Ogle said that in his view, having been involved in the drafting of the open letter to fans, that it would have really helped but added: "The fact that it was pulled by lawyers tells me they just don't get it.

"It wasn't a legal letter. It was a direct communication with fans."

Mr Ogle added that in his view the pulling of the letter was "not strategic" and expressed the view that it was just “disinterest."

He said it was the aim of the supporters' club to "fill that void with good activity" and expressed the view that, "we'll be around longer than the Hulsizers and the club will be here because we the people of Dundalk will make it be here."

He said he had told Bill Hulsizer that there were three positions to adopt in relation to the supporters' club all of which would benefit him. The first was if they wanted to stay then they need to "wise up" and open dialogue with fans. Alternatively if they wanted out then they would do a lot better on the way out if there was a strong and active supporters' club. Alternatively if they had not made their minds up on whether they would stay or go he said they would come to a better decision by engaging with a supporters' club.

He concluded: "Yet they've made a decision not to engage with the people of Dundalk tonight."

Speaking to The Argus afterwards, Mr Ogle said: "There was a good positive vibe in the room tonight but I have to say straight out that the club scored an own goal tonight. There was an opportunity for the owners to show that they were interested in this football club tonight and to engage in a positive way directly with supporters who believed that engagement was going to take place.

"It didn't happen but I'm not going to let that spoil the night. Tonight was the first face-to-face meeting of The 1903 Dundalk FC Supporters' Club and it's an overdue development.

"The history that is in this town and the love that there is for this club and the commitment that is in the community for this club, it's all in there tonight so I'm really, really delighted, but it's just a pity that PEAK6 missed the boat tonight."

A number of vacant positions were filled on The 1903 committee before the end of the meeting with Gerry Lennon being elected vice chairperson, Tracy Coleman elected assistant treasurer and Anne Reilly appointed diversity officer.

They join a committee that already includes chairman Brendan Ogle, secretary Jane Waldron, treasurer Damien Mackin and marketing and media officer Lee McConville.

The now seven-strong committee agreed to meet up at least twice a month - once face-to-face and once virtually - to begin planning on meeting their aims and objectives.

Further information on The 1903 can be found at www.the1903.ie