New deal in the offing for Dundalk’s local star Ryan O’Kane

Ryan O’Kane has given Dundalk fans a huge boost by insisting he wants to remain on at his hometown club next season and perhaps beyond.

The 19-year-old from the Old Ardee Road has been the standout performer for Stephen O’Donnell’s side in recent weeks – even scoring his first goal at Casey’s Field on Friday night as the Lilywhites lost out agonisingly to St Patrick’s Athletic on a 2-1 scoreline courtesy of Adam O’Reilly’s 93rd minute winner.

While that defeat was a setback, the good news for Dundalk is that O’Kane – who has been attracting the interest of clubs at home and abroad following his recent first-team breakthrough – wants to remain at the club for the foreseeable future.

The winger is contracted for next season but is currently only on youth terms having initially put pen to paper on a three-year deal as a 17-year-old in February 2021. However, it is understood a new deal is being worked on to reflect his growing stature and tie him down for longer and, speaking to The Argus after Friday’s game, the teenager said Dundalk is the only place he wants to be right now.

“I’m here for the near future and I want to be here next season,” he said.

“Hopefully I’ll kick on and hopefully there’s Europe next season as well. That’s the goal,” said O’Kane.

Ryan, whose grandfather, Tony, is a former club chairman, said his first goal at Casey’s Field was a “massive moment” for him and all the family despite the result.

“I’m delighted but it’s just a pity the result didn’t go our way,” he said.

“I think all my family were here. They’ve been going to all the home games this year. It’s bittersweet to score the first goal here with all the fans in the Shed. Just with all my family here as well, it’s a brilliant moment and hopefully there’s plenty more to come.”