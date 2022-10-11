Louth

New deal in the offing for Dundalk’s local star Ryan O’Kane

James Rogers

Ryan O’Kane has given Dundalk fans a huge boost by insisting he wants to remain on at his hometown club next season and perhaps beyond.

The 19-year-old from the Old Ardee Road has been the standout performer for Stephen O’Donnell’s side in recent weeks – even scoring his first goal at Casey’s Field on Friday night as the Lilywhites lost out agonisingly to St Patrick’s Athletic on a 2-1 scoreline courtesy of Adam O’Reilly’s 93rd minute winner.

