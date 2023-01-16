Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 1.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

New arrivals give Dundalk fans a lift – at long last

Kevin Mulligan

Louie Annesley has signed for Dundalk from Blackburn Rovers. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Louie Annesley has signed for Dundalk from Blackburn Rovers. Picture: Sportsfile

Louie Annesley has signed for Dundalk from Blackburn Rovers. Picture: Sportsfile

Louie Annesley has signed for Dundalk from Blackburn Rovers. Picture: Sportsfile

argus

You spend over two months of the close season waiting for a signing and then, like the proverbial bus, four come along in the space of two days.

No wonder the heads of loyal Dundalk fans are in a spin this week as they try to assess the situation, and glean as much information as they can about the four new players who have been recruited by head coach Stephen O'Donnell.

Privacy