New arrivals give Dundalk fans a lift – at long last

You spend over two months of the close season waiting for a signing and then, like the proverbial bus, four come along in the space of two days.

No wonder the heads of loyal Dundalk fans are in a spin this week as they try to assess the situation, and glean as much information as they can about the four new players who have been recruited by head coach Stephen O'Donnell.

For weeks, and particularly since the start of the year, the failure of Dundalk to add any new player to the Oriel Park squad fuelled speculation among the fertile minds of the social media keyboard operators with all kinds of rumours that the club was broke, that O'Donnell was walking away because of a lack of backing from the board in the transfer market, and the gloomy prediction that the team would be lucky to stay in the Premier Division

It didn't help the mood among fans that Shamrock Rovers and Derry City were snapping up the best available players in the league, and that every other club in the Premier Division, with the exception of UCD, had strengthened their squad.

Throughout the torrent of conjecture, O'Donnell and the owners of the club kept a dignified silence, refusing to react, or panic, content in the knowledge that they were waiting on the opening of the January transfer market in the UK and relying on their contacts to bring in young players who would fit their profile, and just as importantly their budget.

It was a risky strategy that denied them the signatures of players that were available within the League of Ireland (LOI), players who had made their mark in the league, and, therefore, represented less of a gamble.

In part, the strategy was dictated by belief, obviously held by O'Donnell, and shared by his board, that the transfer market in the LOI has been distorted by the wages and fees paid by Rovers and Derry in particular and that better value for money was available in the UK.

It is an accusation that was levelled at Dundalk in the past with some justification, especially during ownership of the club by Peak6, but clearly the club is now being run with a much more prudent footing, where one of the primary objectives seems to be to recruit young, ambitious players who had good potential as academy players, yet who failed to make the expected breakthrough and who now see Dundalk, and the LOI, as an opportunity to kickstart their careers.

The four players signed last week – striker Cameron Elliott, midfielder Connor Malley, and defenders Louie Annesley and Hayden Muller – fall into that category, for they are all in their early 20s, showed potential in youth football, and were loaned out by their parent clubs to try to further their careers.

They have all joined Dundalk on permanent deals, not loans, with some of the signings described as 'multi-year deals’.

Obviously there is a gamble involved in recruiting players who the coach or his staff may never have seen playing, who have no experience of LOI football, have limited playing time in adult football, and who will have to settle into a new environment.

SHREWD JUDGE

But O'Donnell's judgement in this regard stood up well to the test last season for, unquestionably, Nathan Sheppard proved to be an excellent signing, and three players taken on-loan, Steven Bradley, Lewis Macari and Dan Williams, made a significant contribution in helping the team secure European qualification.

That passport to European football later in the season may also have been a valuable incentive in recruiting some of the players, notably Muller, Hayden and Annesley, who were on the fringes of making the breakthrough with their parent clubs, Millwall, Middlesborough and Blackburn, in recent seasons.

Muller, a 20-year-old central defender from Craydon in London, came through the academy ranks with the Lions and having made his senior debut on the last day of the 2020 season, signed a new contract with the club before he joined Scottish Premiership side St. Johnstone on a season-long loan in June 2021.

However, having made an impact in early games in Scotland, starting eight times, the defender was recalled by Millwall in January last, making a total of three appearances with the London Championship side before being released.

Malley, a 22-year-old attacking midfielder, was born in Hebburn just outside of Newcastle and was with the Sunderland and Newcastle academies before joining Middlesbrough as a 16-year-old.

During those three seasons when he was on Middlesbrough books, Malley was loaned out to Ayr United in Scotland for whom he made five appearances, League 2 side Carlisle United playing three times, and non-league club Gateshead for whom he played 11 times.

He played five times with Boro over those three seasons before he joined League 2 side Rochdale in August last on a free transfer, and the Geordie made 11 appearances with the club before his short-term contract ended this month.

In total, he has made 45 senior appearances and scored four goals.

Annesley, also a 22-year-old, who can play as a central defender or holding midfielder, is the latest international to join Dundalk, the two previous internationals being Lativian, Raivis Jurkouskis and Sonni Nattestad who was a Faroe Island defender.

Annesley has 35 caps for although he was born in London, he qualifies to play for Gibraltar and is one of the few players from that country to progress through their underage ranks to senior level.

His career started in youth football with Chelsea, Barnet and Wimbledon, and joined the Gibraltar Premier Division Champions Lincoln Red Imps in 2018 and played in the UEFA Europa League with the club.

In January 2019, he returned to the UK and joined Blackburn Rovers on a two-year deal, initially to play in their development side, and made an impact with the U23 squad, helping them to win the Lancashire Senior Cup in 2019.

The defender, who is comfortable in possession, was rewarded with a new two-season contract with Blackburn in June 2021 and was subsequently loaned out to National League side Woking to the end of the 2022 campaign.

When he returned to Blackburn at the start of this season, he was elevated to the first-team squad for the first time and made his debut in the Carabao Cup last August, playing the full game and making a crucial block to ensure a 2-1 over Bradford City.

However, he was loaned out to National League side Barnet in November, and despite the fact that he has a contact with Rovers until the end of this season, he has agreed to sign with Dundalk in the hope that he can extend his international career with Gibraltar for whom he qualifies through his mother.

THE FOURTH MAN

The fourth player to join Dundalk last week is 23-year-old Cameron Elliott, who is a striker who can play on the left side of the midfield or the attack.

Known as ‘Cami’, he has played most of his football in the lower leagues in his native Scotland, with his most successful spell coming with his last club, Stranraer, with whom he scored 15 goals.

Elliott, more than the other three signings, represents a big gamble by Dundalk for all of his football was played at a lower level than Muller, Malley and Annesley, but with David McMillan having left Oriel Park, and only John Martin providing cover for Patrick Hoban and wingers Daniel Kelly and Ryan O'Kane, the need for options in the front three is a priority.

All four played in the friendly against Shelbourne played behind closed doors on Friday and are expected to again get some game time when Finn Harps are visitors to Oriel Park for another friendly.

Bedding the new arrivals into the club and a playing system won't be as difficult as last season when O'Donnell, himself a new arrival at the club, had to integrate almost a complete new team.

The new arrivals gives the head coach options at right-back and central defence where he badly needed cover, and in midfield where Muller could be key in providing more goals from that sector.

The new arrivals have undoubtedly given fans a lift, and hopefully will give season ticket sales a boost in the coming weeks before the start of the season.