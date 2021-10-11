NEFL | Unlucky-13 as Muirhevnamor bow of Leinster Junior Cup

Muirhevnamor 6

Trinity Donaghmeade 7

Muirhevnamor manager Jason McConville was left with a big head scratcher after his side’s sensational exit from the Leinster Junior cup on Friday night on their home pitch following an unusually high scoring affair.

The manner perhaps even more so than the defeat had the manager baffled as his side endured a nightmare evening, losing to the North Dublin outfit that had a player sent-off.

But it was just one of those nights when almost everything went wrong for the home side, as they made blunder after blunder, coughing up possession and were ruthlessly punished virtually every time.

But there was no denying that the visitors couldn’t be taken for granted, and the way that they overcome going a man down to open a three goal lead had to be admired.

They were given quite a helping hand by an unusually shoddy Muirhevnamor, who fought back to leave just a goal between the sides at 7-6.

They threw everything into getting an equaliser, including hitting the visitors crossbar, but bowed out conceding an unprecedented seven goals.

Twice they fell behind only to draw level in the first-half, but conceded a third goal to trail at the break.

The visitors went down to ten men and at three-all, they again showed their mettle to open a three goal lead, which ultimately proved crucial.

Muirhevnamor: Pauric McConville, Brian Begley, Luke Gorham, Mickey O’Kane, Mark Traynor, Darren Meenan, Philip Duffy, Vinny Smith, Tiarnan Mulvenna, Ciaran Sheelan, Marc Griffin. Subs Nathan Murphy and Brendan Hughes for Vinny Smith, Ciaran Sheelan.