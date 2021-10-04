NEFL | Strugglers show too much fight for Rock

OMP 3

Rock Celtic 1

OMP showed a greater hunger as they strive to preserve their premier division status to move off the foot of the table with only their second win of the season on Sunday morning.

Rock on the back of a four game winning sequence was unable to field against Muirhevnamor for their FAI Junior cup tie the previous weekend, but went ahead in this game with Barry O’Hare scoring from the spot after striking partner Martin Smith was fouled in the first-half.

Smith making a return to action after injury hit the OMP post, but the home side created a number of good chances only to be foiled by goalkeeper David Hayes.

However, a shot from 30 yards deceived Hayes as it took a bounce in front of him and went through his legs to make it level pegging after an hour.

He then saved a penalty as the game hung in the balance with Ciaran Fee scorning an absolute sitter from a yard out from the OMP goal.

Jack Reid also hit the OMP post.

But in the final analysis OMP’s greater desire to secure victory saw them hit the front with 20 minutes remaining, and secured the points with a third goal almost straight after.

Rock: David Hayes, Liam O’Callaghan, Ronan Sands, Shane O’Callaghan Conor Soraghan, Jack Reid, Oisin Meegan, Ciaran Fee, Sean Hand, Martin Smith, Barry O’Hare. Subs Drew Kierans and Fergal Carroll for Martin Smith and Sean Hand 50; Craig Colgan for Shane O’Callaghan 80.