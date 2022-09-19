NEFL round-up – Quay bow out of Leinster Junior Cup, Rock win relegation clash with Bay, while Bellurgan advance in Cup

Quay Celtic 2 Confey 5

Quay suffered only their second defeat of the season at their home ground of Clancy Park to bow out of the Leinster Junior Cup on Friday night.

Manager Johnny Winters opted to give match time to members of his squad with things going well after successive wins in domestic Cup competitions.

Fintan Brady, who excelled in the opening half, put them into the lead, but they wasted a couple of other good chances to strengthen their grip on the tie and, ultimately, paid the price for not putting away their scoring chances.

For the tie took a dramatic twist with the Leinster League side drawing level before the break with Quay feeling the goal should have been disallowed for offside..

Then, in the opening minute of the second half, a mix-up in the home defence was exploited by the visitors to go in front.

Not long after Quay found themselves trailing 3-1 when a long range shot struck the home crossbar, dropped down and entered the net off the unfortunate Páraic McConville.

These two goals were like a dagger to the heart of the Quay team and their opponents heaped further misery on them by scoring twice more to well and truly put the outcome beyond doubt.

Scott Hearty scored with the last kick of the game for what was a mere consolation on what turned out to be a deflating night for Quay.

Quay: Páraic McConville, Chris Clarke, Dylan Cahill, Seán McArdle, Blake Stephens, Brian Brady, Seán Mathews, Brian McGuirk, Ronan Cunningham, Scott Hearty, Fintan Brady. Subs: Thomas Daly, Dylan O’Hanlon, Adam McKenna, Brian Brady.

Liffey Wanderers 1 Bellurgan United 2

Bellurgan booked their place in the second round of the Leinster Junior Cup following a tumultuous opening engagement in the competition on Saturday in which the hosts had two men sent-off in the second half.

United largely dominated affairs to open a 2-0 lead, with Tadhg O’Connor putting them ahead after 15 minutes and Owen Armstrong increasing their lead after the interval.

However, goalkeeper Seán McGeough made a vital save, preventing Liffey from reducing the deficit from the penalty spot as the home side seemed to lose their cool.

The referee, having brandishing a handful of yellow cards in the first half, spotted an off the ball headbutt and issued a red card to a home player 15 minutes from the end.

They were reduced then to nine with a second player dismissed after receiving a second yellow card with five minutes to go.

O’Connor made the breakthrough when he nipped in ahead of the home goalkeeper on to a through ball by Ray Finnegan and slid it into the net.

Armstrong narrowly headed wide in the early stages, but it took a superb tackle by John Smith to avert what could have resulted in an equaliser when the home side made a rare breakaway attack before the break.

Bellurgan twice were denied in quick succession by the woodwork as they grew stronger after the break. The home goalkeeper tipped Coran Lindsay’s shot on to the crossbar and over after a fine move.

Then, from the resulting corner-kick, Smith’s header was cleared off a post.

The Bellurgan second goal resulted when Conor Watters found Chris Lawson on the wing and from the latter’s cross Armstrong side footed the ball to the net.

Liffey grabbed a late consolation goal, but their fate had already been sealed.

Bellurgan: Seán McGeough, Mario Kolak, Ray Finnegan, Luke Higgins, John Smith, Coran Lindsay, Conor Watters, Emmet Rogan, Owen Armstrong, Tadhg O’Connor, Alan O’Connor. Subs: Joe Needham, Chris Lawson, Joseph Quinn.

Bay 0 Rock Celtic 2

Two delightfully constructed and taken goals in the closing 15 minutes of this crunch relegation tussle gave a large boost to the Seasiders’ survival prospects but Bay’s tenure in the Premier Division is now very tenuous after this defeat at their Rock Road home on Sunday morning.

Bay received an unexpected fillip to beating the drop when awarded the points from their recent match with neighbours Muirhevnamor, which the defending champions won but they fielded an ineligible player. This closed the gap between Bay and Rock to a mere two points.

However, in a naturally tense encounter in which clear-cut chances were scarce, and both goalkeepers not overly tested, Rock conjured up a goal of real excellence. A move started in their own half on the left was finished off with real aplomb with a superbly-cushioned volley by Feidhelm Joyce to send a long diagonal cross into the far top corner of the net with just over 10 minutes of normal time remaining.

This was the breakthrough that Rock threatened the most, and it really could and deserves to be the goal that will keep them in the top-flight.

Bay never posed a danger of pulling back the goal. They had to take chances and push forward, and gaps opened up in their defence, leaving them vulnerable to the counterattack.

However, it was from a set-piece that they were caught napping with a perceptive free-kick from halfway by centre-half Kevin McKenna which was played inside a defender to put substitute Tristan Knowles free inside the home box. He delivered an inch perfect cross and Oisín Meegan, unmarked, in front of goal, put it away in style with another fine controlled finish with time practically up.

To compound a bleak day for Bay, full-back Andrew McDermott was sent-off just before the final whistle.

Bay: Callum Mulholland, Andrew McDermott, Clive Maroti, David Boyle, Stephen Woods, Shaun O’Connor, Sahnoon Buya, Alfonso Crespo, Paddy Connor, Mark Larkin, Gavin Donnelly. Subs: Aaron Nunes, Gustas Pupulis.

Rock: John Rogers, Liam O’Callaghan, Kevin McKenna, Conor McGowan, Brendan Rogers, Ronan Sands, Ed Maguire, Feidhelm Joyce, Ronan Sands, Joseph Byrne, Killian Duffy, Oisin Meegan. Subs: Conor Soraghan, Seán Gartland, Tristan Knowles.