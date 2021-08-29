NEFL | Rock looking solid after hitting Duleek for six

UHY Farrelly Dawe White Premier

Rock Celtic 6

Duleek 2

Versatile Conor Soraghan was Rock’s scoring hero as they took a big step to making their place safe in the North East premier division with a convincing win at Sandy Lane on Friday night that cancelled out a defeat in the corresponding match in early July.

Perhaps better known as a defender, Soraghan lined out on the left side of midfield on this occasion and inspired a comprehensive comeback bagging a hat-trick with his switch into a central role with Liam McDonnell who replaced the injured Sean Hand shortly after the interval also playing an important role.

Another replacement Aaron Comerford also was highly instrumental in the overturning a 2-1 deficit. With his craft, control, clever running involving chasing down lost causes and movement he gave an object lesson in how to lead the line and put his name to his side’s fourth goal which virtually ensured victory.

He took over from fellow striker Johnny Breen who had to leave the field as a result of injury after half an hour.

Breen who recently returned to play with his home club, got off the mark the previous Sunday, and scored a magnificent goal, chipping the Duleek goalkeeper and Rock looked like running away from their opponents, but squandered a litany of excellent scoring chances.

They paid a heavy price as Duleek capitalised on really feeble defending, equalising as a result of an own goal and then on the stroke of half time went in front.

It looked ominous for Rock when the experienced Hand had to retire six minutes into the second half.

But Soraghan then took matters in hand with the side temporarily down to ten players with Hand off the field. A high ball dropped over the Duleek defence into space outside the box, and the youngster seized immediately the opportunity to send a terrific high shot over the Duleek goalkeeper who was just yards off his line and flew into the top corner.

Soon after a slick move set him up for another shot on the edge of the Duleek box and it whistled just past the post.

Comerford was desperately unlucky when his precise chip bounced down off the crossbar onto the goalline after he was set up by McDonnell.

But Soraghan with just over 20 minutes left hit another terrific strike – low and hard into the far corner of the net from the edge of the 18 yard box on the left.

Comerford gained a deserved reward when he slid in ahead of the goalkeeper for the ball to dribble into the open goal as a long high ball again eluded the Duleek defence.

Soraghan completed his hat-trick with seven minutes of normal time left with the goalkeeper not likely to be happy that he allowed a shot fly past him from a tight angle.

Centre-half Adrian Rafferty turned a misplaced clearance knocked straight to him into a gaping goal from right in front of the goal line to round off the scoring in the last minute.

Rock: David Hayes, Liam O’Callaghan, Adrian Rafferty, Jason Mok, Oran Duffy (Ronan Sands), Conor Soraghan (Adam Fee), Sean Hand (Liam McDonnell), Jack Reid, Killian Duffy (Ciaran Fee), Oisin Meegan, Johnny Breen (Aaron Comerford).