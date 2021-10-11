NEFL | Rock advance in Leinster Junior Cup

Rock Celtic 3

Knockmitten United 1

Two goals in as many minutes in the final ten minutes secured Rock’s passage into the second round of the Leinster Junior Cup on Friday night at Sandy Lane.

Rock gained the upperhand in the second-half in a keenly contested tie and after going close on a number of occasions to retaking the lead with the outcome delicately balanced at one each, gained their due reward when after striking the visitors crossbar, substitute Drew Kierans was bundled over in the panic that ensued.

That presented Ronan Sands with a spot kick that he duly slotted the opposite side to which the Knockmitten goalkeeper chose to move to make it 2-1.

Then Jack Reid sealed victory with a rasping free kick from 20 yards that evaded the defensive wall and sped low inside the near post.

Ciaran Fee put Rock in front in the first-half only for the visitors to peg the goal back with an excellent finish.

Rock with the exchanges fast and competitive became dominant in attack after the interval, and Oisin Meegan and Ronan Sands went close to scoring, while a great pass by Reid led to a clear-cut opening for Sands but he didn’t get hold of his shot.

Kierans had perhaps the best chance of the game when an exchange of passes with fellow substitute Oran O’Hanlon put him in the clear in the penalty box, but with only the goalkeeper standing in his way, his shot was woefully off target .

Killian Duffy drew a fine save from the visitors goalkeeper who back peddling tipped over his lobbed shot from underneath the crossbar.

But the Rock pressure finally told and Rock advanced on merit.

Rock: David Hayes, Liam O’Callaghan, Ed Maguire (Craig Colgan) Shane O’Callaghan Conor Soraghan, Jack Reid, Sean Hand (Oran O’Hanlon), Oisin Meegan, Killian Duffy, Ciaran Fee ( Drew Kierans), Ronan Sands.