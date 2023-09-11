NEFL – Rock advance in Cup; Glenmuir blitz Kells

Adam Mulvaney, Kells Celtic and Robbie Killgallon chase after the ball during the Challenge Cup game in Glenmuir Park. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Kingscourt 0

Rock Celtic bounced straight back from surrendering the Kilmessan Shield and the disappointment of their three in a row dream being dashed with a facile win at Sandy Lane on Friday night that put them through to the fourth round of the main Cup competition.

With a much changed line-up due to absentees, Liam O’Callaghan put behind him not starting in the Kilmessan decider with a starring display, with Liam McDonnell not far behind him, while the younger players given the opportunity to show what they are capable of grabbed the chance, specifically two 17-year-olds, Jack McLaughlin and Sam Allardice, who both came on as substitutes and impressed.

Gary Clarke, who hasn’t played since the first round of the Shield, also made a welcome return to action, having missed virtually all of the season to date and with the capability to make a big contribution to the team.

All in all, it was probably one of Rock’s best team performances, completely outplaying opponents who lie second in Division 1 and had suffered just one defeat this season, and are likely to join them in top-flight, .

A mixture of the bad luck on Rock’s part, with the woodwork coming to the visitors’ rescue on a number of occasions, last-ditch defending with the ball cleared off their goalline, and through less than assured finishing, Kingsocurt were spared a much heavier defeat.

Striker Barry O’Hare, who missed the Shield final, marked his return to the side with a brace of goals inside a 10-minute spell on either side of the half-hour mark, to give Rock control of the tie.

Had the scoreline been 5-0 at the break, Rock wouldn’t have been flattered, and could have, indeed, more than doubled their tally by the final whistle.

Instead, they settled for a third goal which Paddy O’Connell put his name to inside the first 10 minutes of the second half.

O’Hare wasted a couple of one-on-one situations to complete his hat-trick, and O’Callaghan failed to cash in on a similar situation as the Seasiders squandered a string of clear-cut scoring opportunities.

Rock Celtic: John Rogers, Conor Soraghan, Seán Gartlan, Conor McGowan, Alan Connor, Brendan Rogers, Liam O’Callaghan, Liam McDonnell, Paddy O’Connell, Oisín Meegan, Barry O’Hare. Subs: Pearse Duffy, Jack McLaughlin, Sam Allardice, Lee Macari, Gary Clarke.

Glenmuir 5

Kells Celtic 1

It was a case of one team going up and the other bearing all the signs of going down in this third round cup tie at Glenmuir Park on Friday night.

After their defeat in the crucial relegation encounter with Bellurgan, Kells looked very downbeat as Glenmuir, who have already booked their place in the top-flight and look like replacing them, swept the visitors aside to book their place in the fourth round of the Cup.

Glenmuir turned on one of their best performances and in the first quarter of an hour of the second half, put their opponents to the sword after turning over with a meagre one-goal lead at the break.

Defender Michael Adegboyega, who is making something of a habit of getting on the scoresheet of late, headed them in front after his partner, Edgar Bitanis, directed Kevin McArdle’s corner kick back across goal for him to rise highest six yards out to find the net.

The goal was a poor return for the winners’ dominance and the amount of scoring openings they created.

However, they quickly turned that situation about with two goals in seven minutes, and while Kells pulled one back, Glenmuir swiftly replied with a double, and with mission accomplished could afford at that stage, they could afford to replace their two most dangerous attackers, Tomiwa Osho and McArdle, along with Dan Brogan.

They simply cruised along to the final whistle and can look forward to, perhaps, a long run in the competition.

Conor Maguire curled home the side’s second goal when McArdle made a run down the left wing and cut the ball back to his teammate on the 18-yard line who stepped inside and his low shot found the far corner of the net.

Top-scorer Osho capitalised on a scramble in the Kells box after McArdle made another thrust down the left wing from a throw-in by James Callan to make it 3-0.

The home defence allowed a Kells attacker a free header from a free-kick to cut the deficit a couple of minutes later.

Five minutes later, Osho bagged his second of the night to restore his team’s three-goal advantage.

Then, just minutes later, again, Brogan started and finished a move to complete the scoring. He picked up the ball on halfway and McArdle was again involved as he sent Osho racing in between the Kells central defenders and from the byline, the latter laid it back to the in-running Brogan to hit the target from the penalty spot.

Glenmuir: Dan Shields, James Callan, Ronan Molloy, Edgar Bitanis, Michael Adegboyega, Stefan McKevitt, Robert Kilgallon, Dan Brogan, Conor Maguire, Kevin McArdle, Tomiwa Osho. Subs: Tomiwa Badun, Joe Byrne, Eoin Maguire, John Byrne, Chris Stewart.