NEFL reports – Rock pip Quay, Bay’s comeback in vain, Muirhevnamor make their point on the road

Jack Reid has a shot at goal for Rock Celtic during their defeat of Quay Celtic at Clancy Park on Friday night. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Kentstown Rovers 1

Muirhevnamor 1

The champions completed a busy six days with a fruitful haul of seven points out of a possible nine following this draw on Thursday night.

Like so often this season, they could have turned this result into a win for a double over the hosts whose early season gallop, that saw them set the pace in the Premier Division, they ended in the reverse fixture at home on a 4-2 scoreline.

Draws have been hindering the defence of their title with this their fifth so far, the most recorded of any team in the top tier.

Still, though, they have lost just one match and despite working off a very thin panel, moved up into joint-fourth place after this result.

Manager David Crawley once again turned out in this fixture that saw Kentstown take the lead in the first half, with the visitors conceding what was a preventable goal from their point of view with the opportunity to clear the danger.

The pendulum swung Muirhevnamor’s way with Kentstown having a player sent-off early in the second half. It was pretty much one-way traffic, with the visitors having chances to take all three points.

But they had to settle for a point courtesy of a finely worked goal. Adrian Rafferty crossed for Micky O’Kane to have his shot saved, but the ball broke to Brendan Hughes and he made no mistake.

In the closing stages, the champions were also reduced to 10 players with goalkeeper David Cooney having to retire with an injury to his arm and they had already introduced lone substitute Brian Begley. Rafferty took over the goalkeeper’s jersey.

Muirhevnamor: David Cooney; Adrian Rafferty, Mark Traynor, David Crawley, Adam Mostyn; Oisín Maher, Cody McGill, Gary Clarke, Brendan Hughes; Micky O’Kane, Chad McEneaney. Sub: Brian Begley.

Bay 2

Trim Celtic 3.

Bay welcomed league leaders Trim Celtic to the Rock Road on Thursday night and like many previous games, Trim left with all three points, but it wasn’t plain sailing for the Meath men as they extended the Premier Division’s only unbeaten run to 11 games.

Trim came out of the traps quickly, testing Bay goalkeeper Seán Nolan at the near post with a pile driver which the custodian parried away. On-form striker Sam Ezenwaka had Bay’s first chance but dragged his shot wide of the mark.

Fifteen minutes in and it was Trim who took the lead. Bay lost possession just outside the box and the Trim striker picked up the ball, sailed past another defender before finishing well at the near post.

Trim got in behind more than once and Bay were lucky when two balls flashed across their six yard and weren’t tapped home.

Bay came into the game in the final 15 minutes. Mike Adeboyega forced a fine, finger-tip save over the bar from a header, which was the pick of numerous chances before the half-time whistle.

Both sides knew the next goal was vital and it went the way of Trim. A cross lashed across the box was met by the Trim striker who turned it home from yards out to double their lead.

Moments later, it was 3-0 and there looked no way back for Bay, but right from the kick-off they went down the other end and pulled a goal back. Ezenwaka was sent through one-on-one and expertly curled the ball around the oncoming ’keeper.

The goal spurred Bay on and 10 minutes later, they reduced the deficit to the minimum. A clever dummy by substitute Gavin Donnelly again sent Ezenwaka through and, again, he finished well.

Bay was picking up all the second balls now and when Ezenwaka was slotted in again, the ’keeper was forced into a big save to deny him his hat-trick. The Trim No1 was busy heading into the last 10 minutes, but Bay were almost caught when a looping header from a corner crashed off the bar and the home side cleared their lines.

Bay: Seán Nolan; Andy McDermott (Quadri Olowu 89), Angelo Stanley, Michael Adeboyega, Shaun O’Connor; Alfonso Crespo (Cornel Nazari 75), Stephen Woods, Sahnoon Buye, Alex Gamito; Sam Eenwaka, Alan Dyas (Gavin Donnelly 60),

Bellurgan United 1

Carrick Rovers 2

The concession of two goals in the first 10 minutes led to Bellurgan suffering their fourth successive defeat, which clearly is a worrying trend for the Peninsula outfit.

Both goals resulted from mistakes which proved costly in a game in which the home side played well on Friday night.

They managed to pull a goal back through Seán Maguire as the opening half progressed.

However, they claimed they were denied a stonewall penalty for a handball, and couldn’t then manage to break down a resolute Carrick defence, who held out to travel home with all three points.

Bellurgan: Seán McGeough; Owen Armstrong, Diarmuid Murphy, John Smith, Alan O’Connor Joe Needham, Conor Watters, Seán Maguire, Tadhg O’Connor, Emmet Rogan, Conor Maguire. Subs: Luke Higgins, Ryan Duffy, Diamantus Cerakus, Oliver McGuinness, Aaron Farnon.

Quay Celtic 1

Rock Celtic 3

The Seasiders recorded a welcome win to end a losing sequence as they caused a big upset in bringing to a halt Quay’s seven-match winning run in all competitions, and put a dent in their title ambitions on Friday night.

Rockm on a windy occasion at Clancy Park, erased the memory of a disappointing 3-0 defeat to their opponents in the meeting of the sides earlier in the campaign, and also made up for losing to the champions, Muirhevnamor, the previous Monday.

It was a game they felt they should have won, but instilled a belief that if they reproduced that form, could succeed against Quay, and they duly fulfilled their manager’s faith in them.

Playing with the wind in their favour, they had the much needed points virtually tucked away at the break, with the score standing as it finished, with their striking duo of Kizito Ekwueme, with his speed, and the craft of the vastly experienced Aaron Comerford proving too much of a handful for the home defence, and did most of the damage.

Indeed, the winners felt they would not have been flattered by a wider winning margin, as they coped much better than Quay with both sides missing a bunch of players.

Conor McGowan, who filled in at centre-half, and the commanding Melvin Onu together formed an impenetrable barrier as Quay sought in vain to find a way to rescue something from the game, but struggled to create scoring opportunities.

The impetus that Rock needed was provided by striker Ekwueme, exploiting his pace to put them ahead early in the match with a cool finish.

Quay sought to reply but didn’t gain much joy, and soon went 2-0 in arrears with Ekwueme‘s partner, Comerford, making the home side pay the full price for giving away possession.

A rather fortuitous goal with Rock goalkeeper John Rogers and a couple of his defenders getting in a tangle in trying to deal with a cross allowed Terence Kelly to nip in and cut the deficit to the minimum.

But, within five minutes, Rock restored their two-goal advantage with a superb finish by Jack Reid.

Rock had the opportunities early in the second half to put the outcome beyond doubt, but with Onu and McGowan rock solid at the back, they never really were troubled to run out fairly comfortable winners.

Other strong performers for the winners were Josh Todd and Ronan Sands in midfield.

Quay: Eddie Maguire; Brian McGuirk, Conor Murphy, Kian McEvoy, Seán McArdle; Adam McKenna, Danann Killeen, Scott Hearty (Seán Mathews), Thomas Daly; Dylan O’Hanlon, Terence Kelly.

Rock: John Rogers; Liam McDonnell, Conor McGowan, Melvin Onu, Brendan Rogers; Oisín Meegan, Jack Reid, Josh Todd, Ronan Sands; Kizito Ekwueme, Aaron Comerford. Subs Joseph Byrne, Ronan Doherty.