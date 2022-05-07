NEFL reports – Quay pip Rock, Glens win, Muirhevnamor draw and Bellurgan beaten

Parkvilla 1

Muirhevnamor 1

The champions, Muirhevnamor have fallen further behind the hot pace being set by surprise league leaders Kentstown Rovers in the North-East Premier Division.

For the second week in a row they drew after going down to 10 men early in the first half with a player sent-off at Claremont stadium in Navan on Friday night. Although they had a precious first win of the season within their grasp when Chad McEneaney put them ahead against Parkvilla with 10 minutes left.

However, the home side quickly equalised, and now Muirhevnamor are nine points adrift of the table toppers, with three draws and a defeat from their opening four games.

Bay FC 1

Carrick Rovers 3

Bay suffered their fourth straight defeat as a return to their Rock Road pitch failed to bring about a change in fortune despite a much improved performance on Thursday night.

Bay started well with both Stephen Woods and Alfonso Crespo going close to scoring. Disaster struck with less than 20 minutes played when returning striker Barry Carr pulled up and had to be substituted.

Carrick took the lead when a free-kick evaded all in the box and somehow found the back of the home net. ’Keeper Mulholland dealt well with a couple of pacey volleys and Bay were offered a way back into the game when the referee pointed to the spot after a handball in the visitors’ box.

But Owen Farrell in the Carrick goal pulled off a fine save to deny Bay just before the break.

That miss proved costly as right on half-time, a dangerous corner was whipped in and in the resulting melee in the box the ball ended up in the Bay net off a home player.

Bay upped the tempo in the second half with Carrick, holding a two-goal lead, happy to dig in and be hard to break down.

Bay probed away for much of the half and finally found a way through the stubborn defence with 10 minutes remaining when sub Sahnoon Buye whipped a cross in for Sam Ezenwaka to head home his third goal in as many matches.

The hosts kept coming forward and a dangerous cross played across the six-yard box caused havoc in their opponents’ defence as the ball bounced and ricocheted off a handful of players before rolling along the goalline only to be cleared by a defender. A dangerous corner also from Ezenwaka nearly found the back of the net.

Carrick gave the scoreline a flattering look deep into injury-time with a rasping free-kick to secure all three points.

Bay: Stephen Mulholland, Brian McCloskey, Clive Mtatwali, Michael Adegboyega, Thomas Murphy, Stephen Woods, Shaun O’Connor, Paddy Connor, Barry Carr, Sam Ezenwaka, Alfonso Crespo, Sahnoon Buye, Sid Banda, Angelo Stanley, Ronnick Achums, Calum Mulholland.

Black Bull 0

Glenmuir 6

Glenmuir bounced back strongly after defeat in their previous outing with the hosts suffering the backlash on Thursday night, as they let loose in the second half after taking a slender lead into the break.

Michael Osada, another of Glenmuir’s highly promising attacking prospects, was the hero, as he struck a second half hat-trick.

He proved quite a replacement for Tomiwa Osho, who had bagged five goals in the team’s previous three games. But the latter picked up a hamstring injury playing with the U17s during the week.

The very experienced Kevin McArdle was also again on the mark, collecting a brace, and his namesake Eanna completed the side’s tally.

The winners, although reduced to 10 players with David McKenny dismissed, felt they should have got something out of that defeat by Athboy. As a consequence, the goalkeeper was ruled out of Thursday’s fixture, and John Burlingham took over between the posts.

Eanna McArdle put them ahead in the first-half, but it was in the second half that they asserted their superiority, creating plenty of scoring opportunities and their fitness told .

They scored some really fine goals, capped perhaps by a really fine free-kick from 25 yards by Kevin McArdle that he bent round the wall and struck the post before entering the net..

Glenmuir: John Burlingham, Mark Molloy (Willie Kelly), Chris Stewart, Edgar Bitanis, James Callan, Eanna McArdle (Stephen Carron), Liam Keenan, Jake Cunningham (Daniel Brogan), Stephen McDonnell (Ronan Molloy), Michael Osada, Kevin McArdle (Oran Murphy).

Rock Celtic 1

Quay Celtic 3

Quay comfortably beat their near neighbours on Friday night at Sandy Lane to chalk up their second win in a row.

The visitors laid the foundation for the success in the opening half in which they built up a 2-0 lead. Rock, with a break of a month since they played their opening game, were listless and the fact that manager Shane O’Callaghan introduced three substitutes at the start of the second half demonstrated they were in need of a significant stimulus.

Seán Hand, one of the players who was introduced, led a spirited response with his energy and craft almost leading to Cillian Duffy’s scoring when through on goal, and Barry O’Hare had an effort turned onto the crossbar by stand-in goalkeeper Kian McEvoy.

The Rock pressure paid off when an in-swinging corner by Hand only needed a touch at the far post to cut the deficit.

Ironically, this spurred Quay to wrestle back control and Danann Killeen, who had put them ahead with a curling free-kick to the top corner of the net, nearly repeated the act. However, this time his set-piece effort from outside the area struck the angle of ’bar and post.

Terence Kelly, who nabbed their second goal, courtesy of Aaron Mackin, had a great chance to seal victory when he raced in along the endline.

Then substitute Brian Brady set up brother Fintan to secure the three points despite the despairing effort of home goalkeeper, David Hayes, to keep the ball from going in over his head with a few minutes remaining.

Rock: David Hayes, Liam O’Callaghan, Chris Rocks, Jack McKenna, Conor Soraghan, Mark Leavy, Ed Maguire, Mark Duffy, Cillian Duffy, Ronan Sands, Gareth Connolly, Barry O’Hare. Subs: Seán Hand, Brendan Rogers, Oisín Meegan, Aaron Comerford, Josh Hanna.

Quay: Kian McEvoy, Brian McGuirk, Seán McArdle, Dylan Cahill, Ryan McDonnell, Aaron Mackin (Brian Brady 75) Danann Killeen, Oisín McCumiskey, Conor Murphy (Ciabham Dignam), Terence Kelly, Fintan Brady.

Kentstown 5

Bellurgan 2

Bellurgan were missing six players as they made the journey to high-riding Kentstown on Thursday night and if that was not enough of a handicap, they made life even harder with a series of mistakes, plus player/manager Alan O’Connor was sent-off.

Not surprisingly Kentstown cashed in to record a decisive win that consolidated their position as Premier Division league leaders with now maximum points from their first four matches.

Bellurgan entered the game on a two-match winning run, after losing their opening encounter, and found themselves leading at the break after twice taking the lead.

Emmet Rogan put them in front, only for the hosts to equalise. But Tadhg O’Connor restored the lead from the spot.

However, Kentstown, in a strong second half display, equalised for a second time and then took the lead.

O’Connor received a second yellow card, and that didn’t help the Peninsula side as Kentstown wrapped up victory scoring twice more.

Bellurgan: Seán McGeough, Alan Farnon, Adam Bolton, Diarmuid Murphy, Ray Finnegan, Joseph Quinn, Luke Higgins, Tadhg O’Connor, Conor Maguire, Emmet Rogan, Alan O’Connor. Subs: Conor Dorris, Ryan Duffy, Chris Lawson, Keith O’Donoghue.